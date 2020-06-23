Rey Mysterio Returns To WWE RAW With His Son Dominik, Attacks Seth Rollins And Team

After a month-long break, Rey Mysterio returned to WWE RAW with his son Dominik. He told his son that he will deal with Seth Rollins by himself and ordered Dominik to not do what he did last week. Rey Mysterio then went on to punish Seth Rollins and his team with the help of Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo.

According to reports, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins will hype up their feud in the upcoming episodes which will lead to a match between the two superstars. There is speculation that Seth Rollins will defeat Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules which will lead to the return of Dominik. There are also some rumours that Dominik could defeat Seth Rollins in his first-ever match that could potentially take place at SummerSlam.

Rey Mysterio returned to WWE RAW this week, accompanied by his son, Dominik. He told his son that he was frightened when Dominik went to the WWE Performance Center last week without even telling him. He said he was angry at Dominik for not picking up his calls and taking a risk by attacking Seth Rollins. However, he revealed that he was proud that Dominik got out of the three-on-one situation. Rey Mysterio added that no matter how big or strong Dominik gets, he will always be his child.

The Master of the 619 then told his son that he will take it from here, and get revenge on Rollins by himself. As Dominik took the microphone and started slamming Seth Rollins, The Monday Night Messiah came out and asked if he should come to the ring and take out the father or the son. He looked at Rey Mysterio before saying, "Two eyes are better than one."

As he started walking towards the ring, Austin Theory and Murphy came out to join their leader. However, Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo attacked the heels from behind before Rey Mysterio delivered a 619 to Rollins and the group. Murphy and Theory somehow saved Rollins and The Monday Night Messiah grabbed Dominik. As Seth Rollins was about to blind Dominik, Carrillo and Black appeared with steel chairs, forcing the heels to run out.

