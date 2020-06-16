Bobby Lashley Asks Lana For A Divorce After She Cost Him The WWE Championship At Backlash

It appears the WWE Universe will finally get what they have been asking for since the last few years. On this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw Bobby Lashley ask Lana for a divorce which could possibly end the ongoing Lana-Rusev storyline. Bobby Lashley took the decision after Lana cost him the WWE Championship at Backlash. Lana interrupted the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre by distracting Bobby Lashley. This gave McIntyre enough time to recover and turn the match in his favour. He retained his title by hitting Bobby Lashley with a vicious Claymore.

Also Read l Bobby Lashley finally opens up on the Rusev feud not having a conclusion: WWE News

WWE RAW results: Bobby Lashley asks Lana for a divorce

After MVP and Bobby Lashley appeared in the WWE ring, MVP blamed Lana for Lashley's loss to Drew McIntyre at Backlash. The former United States Champion said that Drew McIntyre should give Lashley a rematch after Lana defied orders by leaving the backstage area and appearing in the ring. 'The Ravishing Russian' marched her way to the WWE RAW ring and said that Lashley was stupid for banning her from ringside in the first place.

Also Read l Rusev claims Chris Jericho used to be ‘biggest leader of whole locker room’ in WWE: WWE News

Bobby Lashley sided with MVP, accusing Lana of 'ruining everything' at WWE Backlash. He said he’s sick of Lana broadcasting their personal life on social media. He also accused Lana of ‘using him to get famous’. In response, Lana said that if she wanted to get famous she could have been with someone more recognised than Bobby Lashley. 'The All-Mighty' interrupted Lana and said that he wants a divorce before leaving the ring.

Also Read l WWE reports massive profits, sales after releasing stars like Kurt Angle and Rusev

WWE RAW results: Drew McIntyre and R-Truth defeat MVP and Bobby Lashley

Before the match could start, the officials turned the match into a WWE Championship match. This meant that if Bobby Lashley pinned Drew McIntyre or R-Truth, he would become the new WWE Champion. 'The Scottish Psychopath' was fuming at this development but decided to fight anyway.

The match started and Bobby Lashley hit Drew McIntyre on the throat to take control. As McIntyre started to make a comeback, Truth tagged himself in. He ran towards MVP who caught him and delivered a suplex. After a commercial break, McIntyre was back in control. He hit MVP with a Future Shock DDT but Lashley broke the pin. Truth grabbed Lashley and threw him into the steel steps while Drew McIntyre hit MVP with a Claymore. McIntyre tagged Truth in who won the match with a splash from the top rope.

Image Source: WWE.com

Also Read l Rusev gets support from Jim Ross as WWE Hall of Famer urges AEW to sign the superstar