Bobby Lashley Finally Opens Up On The Rusev Feud Not Having A Conclusion

From the controversial LGBTQ angle to a failed wedding segment, the Bobby Lashley vs Rusev storyline saw everything, except a decent conclusion. The feud between the two was almost three months long, but it ended after WWE released Rusev in April. Recently, while talking to Digital Spy, Bobby Lashley admitted that he didn't think the feud ever reached a 'real conclusion'.

"I don't think it had a proper conclusion," he said. "I think there was so much we could do. We had a full head of steam, people wanted Rusev to rip my arms off and beat me with them."

Bobby Lashley said he wanted the feud to end with Rusev taking his revenge at a major WWE PPV in front of thousands of fans. Bobby Lashley then praised Rusev and said that the 'Bulgarian Brute' was very impressive in the ring. "I just wish that I could have had the match that I wanted to have with Rusev. I've seen him in some great matches and I think I could have had one with him," said 'The All-Mighty'.

Bobby Lashley discusses WWE superstars supporting Black Lives Matter movement

While talking to Gary Cassidy, Bobby Lashley showed support to the Black Lives Matter movement and asked the authorities to bring justice to George Floyd who was killed by police officers in Minneapolis. “I think with the superstars, at least the ones that I’m more close with, I think everybody across the board, we’re on the same team right now,” said Bobby Lashley. “Everybody’s on the same team as far as wanting to see some kind of change and some kind of resolution,” Bobby Lashley added.

Rusev released from WWE

Rusev’s last WWE appearance was in January on an episode of WWE RAW where he teamed up with Liv Morgan to face the duo of Lana and Bobby Lashley. Since then, reports started surfacing that Rusev did not want to be a part of a storyline in which he was required to fight his real wife Lana every day in front of millions of fans. According to many, Rusev wanted to leave the company in February and had several arguments with WWE officials after making his desire to leave the company known. Rusev got what he wanted in April when he was released by the company along with 20 other stars.

