Rusev Gets Support From Jim Ross As WWE Hall Of Famer Urges AEW To Sign The Superstar

Earlier last week, WWE released former United States Champion Rusev among a host of superstars and staff members in the budget cuts amid the coronavirus lockdown. WWE's move to release Rusev was greeted with negativity as Rusev was reported to be bringing a lot of viewership with his storylines. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW play-by-play commentator Jim Ross said that AEW should not miss the golden opportunity and sign Rusev.

Speaking on his Grilling Jim Ross podcast, Jim Ross revealed that WWE made a bad move by letting go of Rusev. Jim Ross also explained why the 'Bulgarian Brute' will be a great addition to the AEW roster. Jim Ross said Rusev will be a great contender for any AEW title. He said he would love to see a Jon Moxley vs Rusev match in AEW. Ross then praised Rusev for being "a soft-hearted, well-raised guy," and expressed a desire to call Rusev's matches.

“WWE missed on Rusev and they gave him a great build, they invested...and they just all of a sudden boom," said Jim Ross.

Rusev released by WWE: Rusev’s last WWE appearance

Rusev has not appeared in the WWE ring since the January 20, 2020 episode of WWE RAW. He had teamed up with Liv Morgan and lost the match to Lana and Bobby Lashley in January. Since then, reports surfaced that Rusev does not want to be a part of a storyline where he has to fight with his wife Lana every day in front of millions. According to many, Rusev wanted to leave the company in February 2020 and had several arguments with WWE officials.

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

