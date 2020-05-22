Rusev Claims Chris Jericho Used To Be ‘biggest Leader Of Whole Locker Room’ In WWE

After getting released by the WWE, Rusev has started going live on Twitch to spend his quarantine time. In a recent session, Rusev talked about former WWE and AEW Champion Chris Jericho and hailed him as ‘the biggest leader of the whole locker room’. Rusev also called Chris Jericho kind-hearted and said that the 'Le Champion' was always willing to help talent when he was in WWE.

Rusev started talking about Chris Jericho when a fan named "Le Champion'' subscribed to his Twitch channel. Rusev added that whenever a superstar had any problem related to wrestling, he or she would go to Chris Jericho for help. Rusev revealed that having Chris Jericho backstage was just great.

"Chris is a great dude. Having him backstage when I was with the WWE was great just because he's a great leader man. He cares so much. He was probably the biggest leader of the whole locker room, to be honest,” said Rusev.

Just like Rusev, Chris Jericho left WWE because of creative differences and joined AEW. Earlier, AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) also praised Chris Jericho and called him a great leader. While talking to AEW on their YouTube channel Being the Elite, The Young Bucks revealed that Y2J played a huge role in elevating some AEW wrestlers.

Matt said Jericho watches almost all the AEW matches and always let the wrestlers know what he thinks. "He is always there whenever someone needs help. People don’t realize he’s the guy that pulls us aside and says, ‘This was great, but you could do this better.’ We don’t have enough of those guys in the business," Jackson was quoted as saying.

Rusev released from WWE

In April 2020, WWE released Rusev among a host of superstars and staff members in the budget cuts amid the coronavirus lockdown. Rusev didn’t take WWE’s decision to heart as he wanted to leave the company months ago. Rusev’s last WWE appearance was in January 2020 where he had teamed up with Liv Morgan to face the duo of wife Lana and rival Bobby Lashley.

Since then, reports started surfacing that Rusev does not want to be a part of a storyline where he has to fight with his real wife Lana every day in front of millions. According to many, Rusev wanted to leave the company in February 2020 and had several arguments with WWE officials because of that.

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

