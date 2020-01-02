Bobby Lashley Returned After 10 Years Only For A Match Against Brock Lesnar

Clashing against the current WWE heavyweight champion is regarded as the holy grail for WWE superstars. Every superstar on WWE envisions a clash against Brock Lesnar. Bobby Lashley is one of those superstars. Recently, talking to a leading publication, Bobby Lashley stated that the main reason behind him coming back to WWE was a match against Brock Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE after 10 years in 2018. He has had a tumultuous ride on WWE RAW since then. Talking to the publication, Bobby Lashley revealed that a match against Brock Lesnar is on top of his wish list. Bobby Lashley also admitted that he came back to have a match against Brock Lesnar. Everything apart from that makes no sense to him.

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar?

Bobby Lashley added that he can do everything and anything before he gets what he wants. He stated that he wants to share the ring with the most famous superstars of this generation. Lashley suggested that for having a match against The Beast, he can do anything (whether it is singing or bringing his sisters on the show).

We are the change the world needs. Love us. Hate us. Regardless we are history makers & are making the world a better place. #RAW pic.twitter.com/TEMfBbIZcK — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 24, 2019

