Bobby Lashley Surprises Lana With Gifts Ahead Of Their Marriage On RAW

WWE News

WWE recently shared a video on their Twitter account where Bobby Lashley can be seen surprising Lana with flowers and cards. The couple will marry on WWE RAW.

Lana

Last week on WWE RAW, fans saw Bobby Lashley propose to Lana. Later, it was revealed that the two will get married in the final episode of RAW 2019 (December 30, 2019). Since then, WWE has been promoting the upcoming marriage segment in various ways. The segment between the duo and Rusev is bringing a lot of viewers. However, there are still some fans who are not liking the ongoing drama. Until now, the storyline between Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley has seen everything - a fight segment, attack inside a restaurant, arrests, restraining orders and much more.

Also Read l Lana suffers wardrobe malfunction after going live on Instagram

Some fans believe that the storyline will go on till Royal Rumble, but there is still a chance that the story will end sooner than that. Rusev seems to have no problem with the new relationship of his ex-wife. Last week on RAW, Rusev revealed that he has moved on and said, "I am single and ready to mingle." Fans will be looking forward to seeing whether Lana and Bobby Lashley successfully tie the knot or not.

Also Read l Rusev says 'I am single and ready to mingle' ahead of Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding

Bobby Lashley surprises Lana with a card and a bouquet

WWE recently shared a video on their Twitter account where Bobby Lashley can be seen surprising Lana with flowers and cards. In the video, Lana can be seen walking to her room. She is surprised after seeing the flowers and the cards waiting for her. She reads the cards and Bobby Lashley comes in the room with more flowers. The couple then share their excitement and hype up their upcoming marriage segment.

Also Read l  WWE: Is Lana-Rusev storyline worse than Kane-Matt-Lita-Edge storyline?

Also Read l Bobby Lashley has a sarcastic message for Rusev ahead of his wedding with Lana

