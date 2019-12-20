WWE: Is Lana-Rusev Storyline Worse Than Kane-Matt-Lita-Edge Storyline?

In its 20-year-old existence (more than that), WWE has provided fans with some incredible and unique segments. However, there were also some segments which were hated by fans because of the disturbing storyline. Still, they used to gather more viewership. Currently, the storyline between Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley is completely hated by fans and the superstars included in it are hated even more.

However, there is still one storyline which is way more disturbing. The storyline including Kane, Matt Hardy, Lita and Edge is one of the most disturbing storylines the Attitude Era has ever produced. Keep in mind that Attitude Era has produced complicated storylines like Undertaker’s resurrection and Mankind’s madness. This storyline garnered so much viewership, that it lasted for more than a year.

WWE: Kane-Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge storyline

In 2004, Kane started stalking Lita who was in a relationship with Matt Hardy. Fans saw Lita get harassed by Kane every week. Later, it was found that Lita is pregnant with Kane's baby. A few weeks later, Kane and Matt Hardy fought in a match termed as ‘Til Death Do Us Part’. The match ended with Kane defeating Hardy and marrying Lita. A few months later, while fighting Shawn Michaels, Kane accidentally pushed pregnant Lita who suffered a miscarriage.

After that incident, fans thought that the disturbing storyline is over. However, it was reintroduced when Lita got into a feud with Trish and Kane came for Lita's help. During the Gold Rush tournament, Lita double-crossed Kane and helped Edge win the match. Lita revealed that she had been dating Edge behind Kane's back and she got back with Kane only to take revenge. Kane would then go on to stalk the couple. He even went on to ruin their marriage where he delivered a tombstone to the priest.

Kane and Edge fought each other at 2005 WWE Vengeance where Edge defeated Kane and The Demon vowed not to bother the couple again. However, the story does not end here. Matt Hardy returned and started a feud with Edge. He used some words to call out Lita and said that she will leave Edge too. Edge went on to face and defeat Matt Hardy at Summerslam with the help of Lita.

Is Lana-Rusev storyline worse than Kane-Matt-Lita-Edge storyline?

No, it's not, but it can be if WWE keeps on evolving the storyline just to get numbers. WWE officials should listen to fans and end the ongoing storyline in the upcoming episodes. Until now, fans have seen everything - a fight between Rusev and Bobby Lashley, attack inside a restaurant, arrests, restraining orders and much more. So, it’s about time WWE ends the story.

