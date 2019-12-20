Bobby Lashley Has A Sarcastic Message For Rusev Ahead Of His Wedding With Lana

WWE has officially announced the Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding. The wedding will take place in the last episode of WWE RAW 2019 according to the announcement made by WWE. Following the announcement, Lashley took a jab at his opponent at WWE TLC and Lana’s soon-to-be ex-husband Rusev. He said that he will save a seat for the Bulgarian giant at the wedding.

You’re all cordially invited to attend our wedding Monday, December 30! No better way to close out the year than watching us say “I do”...@RusevBUL I’ll save you a seat!



Can’t wait for it to be officially official @LanaWWE 💋 #RAW https://t.co/FStEiJwqr1 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 19, 2019

Also Read | Rusev Hints That The Lana-Bobby Lashley Storyline Is Not Fake

The storyline involving Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev has been on WWE since September this year. Despite severe criticism from fans, the storyline has been receiving a lot of attention and drawing eyeballs, according to the company. Lana and Lashley have lost no chance to taunt Rusev with their lovey-dovey display.

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle together as Mr. and Mrs. Lashley pic.twitter.com/xe4cBHRSjE — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 19, 2019

Also Read | Are Lana And Bobby Lashley Engaged In Real Life? WWE Fans Ask After Monday Night RAW

Bobby Lashley and Lana storyline

The storyline, though hated by many, has been an exciting potboiler. Bobby Lashley and Rusev have been at odds over their love for Lana. Things became sour when Lana got a restraining order against her husband. The Bulgarian Brute violated the restraining order and brutalized Lashley at a WWE event. It was followed by Lashley and Lana getting arrested for misbehaving with their security guards following Rusev’s attack. A few weeks later, Lana asked Rusev to sign the divorce papers on RAW. Following this, a match was held between Lashley and Rusev at the TLC event, which Lashley won with some help from Lana.

Also Read | Watch Lana And Bobby Lashley Exchange Rings While Fans Cringe On WWE RAW

After winning the TLC event, Lana encouraged Lashley to propose. It seems that the couple is in no mood to wait for the New Year to tie the knot. Lana took to Twitter to claim that she could not wait to walk down the aisle as Mrs Lashley. Meanwhile, Lashley tweeted that there was no better way to end 2019 than by marrying his love. In his tweet, Lashley did not miss a chance to rub his happiness in Rusev’s face. It remains to be seen how Rusev will react to his love rival's taunts.

Also Read | Lana Sends Chilling Message To WWE Universe After Bobby Lashley Beat Rusev At TLC