The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lana Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction After Going Live On Instagram

WWE News

Earlier, Lana went live on Instagram to hype up her upcoming marriage with Bobby Lashley. Unfortunately for her, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Read on.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lana

Lana has long been surrounded with controversies and recently, a wardrobe malfunction has been added to the list. Earlier, Lana went live on Instagram to hype up her upcoming marriage to Bobby Lashley. Unfortunately, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the live session. After hearing about the incident, Lana deleted the video but it was too late. The compromising video went viral. It is yet to be revealed whether Lana has filed a police complaint or not. Few say that Lana was doing a publicity stunt, but many came to her support and asked her to file a police complaint.

Also Read l Rusev says 'I am single and ready to mingle' ahead of Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding

The ongoing storyline between Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev is not loved by fans. It’s taking very long to end. Until now, the ongoing storyline has seen everything - a fight segment, attack inside a restaurant, arrests, restraining orders and much more. But this week, WWE RAW took the ongoing storyline to a whole new level. Bobby Lashley proposed Lana and revealed that they are going to marry in the last episode of WWE RAW 2019. Fans thought that the story will end after WWE TLC, but it’s still going on and that has forced some fans to stop watching WWE RAW.

Also Read l WWE: Is Lana-Rusev storyline worse than Kane-Matt-Lita-Edge storyline?

 Also Read l Bobby Lashley has a sarcastic message for Rusev ahead of his wedding with Lana

Also Read l WWE RAW: Lana, Bobby Lashley to get married on the last episode of the decade

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP SHOWS BJP THE MIRROR
MANOJ TIWARI WRITES TO PM MODI
KIRAN BEDI REACTS TO CM'S PETITION
'REBIRTH OF NATION'S CONSCIENCE'
'RAHUL IS CROSSING ALL LIMITS'
ROHIT TO LEAD WISDEN'S IPL TEAM