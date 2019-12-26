Lana Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction After Going Live On Instagram

Lana has long been surrounded with controversies and recently, a wardrobe malfunction has been added to the list. Earlier, Lana went live on Instagram to hype up her upcoming marriage to Bobby Lashley. Unfortunately, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the live session. After hearing about the incident, Lana deleted the video but it was too late. The compromising video went viral. It is yet to be revealed whether Lana has filed a police complaint or not. Few say that Lana was doing a publicity stunt, but many came to her support and asked her to file a police complaint.

The ongoing storyline between Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev is not loved by fans. It’s taking very long to end. Until now, the ongoing storyline has seen everything - a fight segment, attack inside a restaurant, arrests, restraining orders and much more. But this week, WWE RAW took the ongoing storyline to a whole new level. Bobby Lashley proposed Lana and revealed that they are going to marry in the last episode of WWE RAW 2019. Fans thought that the story will end after WWE TLC, but it’s still going on and that has forced some fans to stop watching WWE RAW.

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle together as Mr. and Mrs. Lashley pic.twitter.com/xe4cBHRSjE — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 19, 2019

We are the change the world needs. Love us. Hate us. Regardless we are history makers & are making the world a better place. #RAW pic.twitter.com/TEMfBbIZcK — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 24, 2019

You’re all cordially invited to attend our wedding Monday, December 30! No better way to close out the year than watching us say “I do”...@RusevBUL I’ll save you a seat!



Can’t wait for it to be officially official @LanaWWE 💋 #RAW https://t.co/FStEiJwqr1 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 19, 2019

