Bobby Lashley Talks About The Ongoing Storyline And How He Deals With ‘racist’ Fans

The storyline between Bobby Lashley, Lana and Rusev has gone through many ups and downs. Fans are not happy with what they are seeing. Recently, The All-Might was interviewed by Sports Illustrated where he talked about the ongoing storyline. Also, he spoke about how he deals with fans who aren’t shy of typing racist things on social media. Lashley said that he has experienced a tremendous amount of hate in his career. He said that earlier, he used to take it to heart. Now, he has learned to sit back and laugh about it.

“It’s all over the board. It’s from the fact that this is interracial, because I’ve had guys saying the n-word to me and, ‘I’m going to kill you, we’re going to get you when you come down south.’ I just kind of sit back and laugh about it.”

Bobby Lashley talks about how he deals with racist fans

Bobby Lashley said that he has seen many experienced players and wrestlers from the business tweet and post pictures online. He never does those things because it attracts more hate. He said that because of the ongoing storyline, he faced a lot of criticism from fans. Now, he has learned to ignore the comments. Lashley added that the ongoing storyline has a lot to tell and he knows that he is going to hear a lot of criticism. So, he is ready for it. Despite the hate and criticism, the Bobby Lashley and Lana marriage segment attracted a lot of views and was trending on Twitter and YouTube.

“I’m glad I have thick skin because if I didn’t have thick skin, some of the things that I’ve had to experience would be very difficult to take.”

Lana is Number 1 world wide trend on YouTube and twitter ! LANA is THE BEST because I am moving the needle. #Movingtheneedle #WomensEvolution #LanaisthebestLanaNumber1 #LanaDay #LanaAndLashleyWedding pic.twitter.com/fKDosUwnak — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 1, 2020

