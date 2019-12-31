CM Punk Issues Warning To Lana & Bobby Lashley, Reveals He Was Fired On His Wedding Day

CM Punk is one of the presenters on WWE Backstage. It seems that he is still upset about how things have ended between him and the company. It was believed that Punk had quit WWE after walking out post Royal Rumble in 2014. However, the former wrestler claimed that WWE had fired him. CM Punk added that he received his termination papers on his wedding day.

CM Punk spoke about his firing on the official WWE account on FOX's Twitter. He previewed the wedding between Lana and Bobby Lashley which was to be held on RAW. He commented that he hoped that nobody got fired at the wedding. He was referencing to his firing on his wedding day.

CM Punk also spoke about the issue in an interview on the Art of Wrestling Podcast hosted by Colt Cabana. Recounting his final days in WWE, CM Punk stated that he was so frustrated that he had walked out of the company after Royal Rumble. Soon, he had received a text from Vince McMahon saying that he had been suspended for two months.

CM Punk said when he did not hear from the company after the suspension period ended. When his paychecks stopped coming, he tried to touch base with company executives. The former wrestler said that he spoke to Triple H who promised to discuss the matter after CM Punk returned from his honeymoon. However, CM Punk revealed that on his wedding day, he received a FedX and it contained his termination paper.

Be a real shame if someone gets fired. — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 30, 2019

CM Punk on WWE

WWE Backstage presenter stated that he was outraged and amused at the same time by the ridiculousness of the actions. The star explained that the company claimed that he had breached his contract on January 27. Due to which, he had to forfeit any claim on the royalties. Whatever was the reason, the whole incident has left a CM Punk feeling bitter.

As per his WWE Backstage contract, CM Punk is employed directly by FOX. However, his return has ignited hopes that he would work out an arrangement with WWE to return for some in-ring action. However, his latest statements make it seem like that possibility is slim. But this is the WWE universe, so fans can keep their fingers crossed.

