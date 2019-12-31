Rusev Apologises After Destroying Lana-Lashley Wedding On WWE RAW, Watch

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding didn’t go as planned. It was ruined by Rusev and Liv Morgan. WWE superstar Liv Morgan returned to WWE RAW with this storyline. She claimed that she was in love with Lana. After this, both Lana and Liv Morgan had a brawl. Soon after that, Rusev came out of the giant fake cake in the ring and started beating Bobby Lashley.
Also Read | WWE TLC: Bobby Lashley Defeats Rusev, Lana Declares THE END Of Her 'ex-husband'
The #LanaLashleyWedding on #Raw did NOT go as @LanaWWE had planned!— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
But hey, at least there was cake! 🍰 pic.twitter.com/bdMB2K55HP
Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights: Lana-Bobby Lashley Wedding Ruined By Rusev And Liv Morgan
WWE RAW ended in spectacular fashion as Liv Morgan and Rusev stood tall after beating Lana and Bobby Lashley respectively. Liv Morgan put Lana's face into the cake. She repeatedly screamed ‘no’ after her wedding with Lashley was ruined. Meanwhile, Rusev encouraged the crowd to shout ‘Rusev Day’.
Also Read | WWE RAW: Liv Morgan Was In A Relationship With Lana? Helps Rusev DESTROY Lana-Lashley
We are LIVing for #RusevDay!#RAW #LanaLashleyWedding @RusevBUL @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/dGkpB9rgwp— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
Also Read | Rusev Says 'I Am Single And Ready To Mingle' Ahead Of Lana-Bobby Lashley Wedding
After that, Rusev was seen exchanging a few words with Lana. Rusev, who is a former United States champion, faced Lana and said sorry. This comment infuriated Lana even more as she tried slapping the Bulgarian Brute.
Also Read | WWE TLC: Bobby Lashley Defeats Rusev, Lana Declares THE END Of Her 'ex-husband'
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce has just interrupted the #LanaLashleyWedding on #RAW with a BIG announcement! pic.twitter.com/s3COM5JgEs— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
Also Read | Bobby Lashley Surprises Lana With Gifts Ahead Of Their Marriage On RAW
After beating and mocking Lana and Bobby Lashley, Rusev and Liv Morgan left together after the show. Will this lead to a Tag Team match between both at WWE Royal Rumble or WrestleMania?
Also Read | Watch Lana And Bobby Lashley Exchange Rings While Fans Cringe On WWE RAW