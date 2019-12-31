Rusev Apologises After Destroying Lana-Lashley Wedding On WWE RAW, Watch

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding didn’t go as planned. It was ruined by Rusev and Liv Morgan. WWE superstar Liv Morgan returned to WWE RAW with this storyline. She claimed that she was in love with Lana. After this, both Lana and Liv Morgan had a brawl. Soon after that, Rusev came out of the giant fake cake in the ring and started beating Bobby Lashley.

WWE RAW ended in spectacular fashion as Liv Morgan and Rusev stood tall after beating Lana and Bobby Lashley respectively. Liv Morgan put Lana's face into the cake. She repeatedly screamed ‘no’ after her wedding with Lashley was ruined. Meanwhile, Rusev encouraged the crowd to shout ‘Rusev Day’.

Lana- Rusev exchange a few words after RAW

After that, Rusev was seen exchanging a few words with Lana. Rusev, who is a former United States champion, faced Lana and said sorry. This comment infuriated Lana even more as she tried slapping the Bulgarian Brute.

After beating and mocking Lana and Bobby Lashley, Rusev and Liv Morgan left together after the show. Will this lead to a Tag Team match between both at WWE Royal Rumble or WrestleMania?

