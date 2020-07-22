Booker T Questions If Ziggler Wasted Years Trying To Steal The Show And Fell Short

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T drew an interesting comparison between Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns. While talking about The Show-off, the WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that when Dolph Ziggler was new to WWE, he focused more on stealing the show, instead of being “selfish” like Roman Reigns or Shawn Michaels. Booker T claimed that being selfish is one of the traits every WWE superstar should have.

“You have to wonder if Dolph Ziggler wasted a decade-plus being the guy wanting to go out there and steal the show opposed to wanting to be like a Roman Reigns, the guy. Dolph Ziggler was a guy that wanted to go out and perform better than anybody else as opposed to going out and being selfish,” said Booker T.

Also Read l Roman Reigns shows off insane physique in new workout video, The Rock gives him advice

Booker T reveals where Dolph Ziggler went wrong

Booker T believes that WWE champions are “selfish” because they need to look good from a certain angle in certain matches. He claimed that Dolph Ziggler is a hard worker and has done many things to make his opponents look better in the ring. However, Booker T said that Dolph Ziggler did things differently back in his younger days which has led to his current position on the roster. Booker T reiterated that Ziggler could have been a little more selfish, than trying to be a ‘show-stealer’.

Also Read l AJ Styles opines Roman Reigns’ return would be 'big help' for boosting WWE ratings: WWE News

Dolph Ziggler moved to WWE RAW last month and immediately started a feud with WWE Champion Drew Mcintyre. The pair faced each other for the title at Extreme Rules where Dolph Ziggler ended up on the losing side. On this week’s RAW, Dolph Ziggler again challenged Drew Mcintyre for the title match which is scheduled to take place next week. According to many fans, Dolph Ziggler will once again lose to Drew Mcintyre and go on to start another storyline with some other WWE RAW superstar.

Also Read l Roman Reigns congratulates WWE NXT Double Champion Keith Lee, challenges him to a match

Since 2019, Dolph Ziggler has worked with WWE superstars like Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre and others, but he has lost most of his singles matches, despite showing incredible in-ring skills. Fans have criticised WWE countless times for not using The Show-off to his potential and not giving him what he deserves. Many fans including WWE legend The Rock think that Dolph Ziggler should be given another championship reign.

Also Read l Roman Reigns boldly asserts he's 'the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time': WWE News

Image Source: WWE.com