Roman Reigns Congratulates WWE NXT Double Champion Keith Lee, Challenges Him To A Match

Last week on the special WWE NXT Great American Bash episode, Keith Lee made history as he became the first-ever double champion in WWE NXT history. The North American Champion defeated Adam Cole in a ‘Champion vs Champion Winner Takes All’ match to become the new WWE NXT Champion. Adam Cole, who had previously defeated A-listers Seth Rollins, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor and others, did everything he could to win the match, but a Spirit Bomb followed by a Big Bang Catastrophe broke his championship reign which lasted more than 400 days.

Also Read l Roman Reigns boldly asserts he's 'the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time': WWE News

After the match, many WWE Hall of Famers, legends, officials and superstars congratulated Keith Lee on becoming the new champion. Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns also congratulated Keith Lee before challenging him to a match. “Congrats on one hell of a journey Keith Lee. Still a ton of work to do, which I know you already know. Keep killin it and representing. I definitely still want that one on one, Champ,” Wrote Roman Reigns. A couple of hours later, Keith Lee replied saying that he’s "looking forward to it.”

The Grind is forever boss man. I'll most certainly look forward to it. 👊🏾 https://t.co/v1UB8mxK5x — Historic Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 10, 2020

Also Read l WWE could 'freeze' contracts of Roman Reigns, others after months of inaction: WWE News

Fans ask WWE to book Roman Reigns vs Keith Lee

After the exchange, fans started asking WWE to book a match between Roman Reigns and Keith Lee. Some also predicted that Roman Reigns vs Keith Lee could happen at next year’s WrestleMania or SummerSlam. “The back and forth between the two of them was amazing at Survivor Series. I want to see that one on one,” commented a fan. “Future Wrestlemania main event!!! I am so happy for you Keith Lee,” another added. “The time flies quickly and Survivor Series is right on the corner,” wrote a third.

I'm looking so forward to it too 💪

You two in a great Storyline and awesome matches will blow all the roofs oft the arenas! — Catrin B. (🏡) #BigDogStrong 💪 (@Cabecki68) July 11, 2020

Also Read l Ric Flair says WWE missed out on huge opportunity after Roman Reigns' win over Undertaker: WWE News

What next for Keith Lee?

According to various reports, Triple H and team have huge plans for Keith Lee. The Limitless One could start a storyline with major NXT stars like Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor and others. There are also rumours that Karrion Kross could go after Keith Lee’s title and the two powerhouses could face each other in the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver PPV.

Image Source: WWE.com

Also Read l Roman Reigns gives an update on his WWE return, says, 'I’m ready to smash people: WWE News