Roman Reigns Shows Off Insane Physique In New Workout Video, The Rock Gives Him Advice

Roman Reigns has not appeared in the WWE for the past few months, but that doesn’t mean that he’s enjoying his break and slacking off from training. For the past few weeks, the former WWE Champion has been sharing multiple post-workout videos and pictures on his Instagram account to let the fans know that he’s in perfect shape despite being on a break. Recently, Roman Reigns shared a workout video on his Instagram handle where he revealed the details about his workout regimen. While showing off his insane physique, Roman Reigns noted that while he is "getting stronger and building muscle," he is yet to reach his desired gym goals.

Also Read l Drew McIntyre agrees to Dolph Ziggler's rematch demand for the WWE Championship: WWE News

The Rock gives Roman Reigns gym advice

The Rock, who hails from the same Samoan wrestling family as Roman Reigns, was quick to congratulate his cousin before offering him some gym advice. The WWE legend asked Roman Reigns to turn on some music while training in the gym. "This post makes me very proud! I know that gym is wired for amazing sound, so turn some music on!!! #hardestworkersintheroom," commented The Rock.

Also Read l WWE Extreme Rules 2020 results: Seth Rollins and Sasha Banks win; The Fiend returns

Apart from The Rock, many WWE superstars also commented on Roman Reigns’ workout video. While Ali and Hurricane Helms claimed that Roman Reigns is looking ‘stronger’ and ‘bigger’, Reigns’ other cousin Jimmy Uso called him a ‘beast’. Many fans also thanked the former WWE Champion for inspiring others. “Reigns, you look absolutely amazing!! your killin it. Keep up the good work,” wrote a fan. “When you are too strong for leukaemia,” commented another. “Miss you bro. Comeback when things are stable,” the third added.

Also Read l After defeating Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins makes Aleister Black his next target

Roman Reigns and The Rock want to face each other in the WWE ring

During a press conference, a couple of months ago, former WWE Champion Roman Reigns said that he would love to fight The Rock at WrestleMania 37. He said Los Angeles is The Rock’s home so he can make it to the SoFi Stadium (WrestleMania 37 venue) to face him. Roman Reigns added The Rock vs Roman Reigns will be a huge draw for WWE and will make millions of wrestling fans happy. Later, The Rock also revealed that he wants to face Roman Reigns in the future, but made it clear that it’s not going to be anytime soon.

Also Read l Braun Strowman reveals making it just in time to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36: WWE News

Image Source: TheRock/Instagram