The Rock Hailed As The Best Superstar In Front Of The Mic By Booker T

The Rock is known to provide WWE with some great promos. Recently, his former rival and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also accepted that The Brahma Bull was the best ever to hold a mic. While talking on The Hall of Fame with Booker T podcast, the former WCW Champion revealed that The Rock sold the WWE Universe a story and they loved him in return. That’s why The Rock had a very different and unique connection with the fans.

“There have been so many great promos," Booker T explained. "The Rock was the best promo guy that ever did it because he really knew how to capture the moment,” he added.

1️⃣9️⃣ years ago today, #TheGreatOne delivered this legendary gem.



Which impression is your favorite??? @TheRock pic.twitter.com/fcuQGND3XY — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 4, 2019

WWE: Booker T praises writer Brian Gewirtz

Booker T revealed that the reason behind these great promos was writer Brian Gewirtz. He had worked with The Rock to come up with some unique one-liners. He added that when wrestlers would read Gewirtz’s script, they used to get surprised by the lines. Gewirtz was the smartest guy in the room, he had so many ideas in his head and no one knew where the ideas came from. He worked with The Rock and Booker T so many times that he made their characters come to life. Booker T said that sometimes he used to think that the script is stupid, but he used to believe in Brian Gewirtz and went along with it. Fans used to love every bit of what superstars used to say.

"I couldn't have done king Booker without Gewirtz coaching me, writing for me and showing me the routes to take with that character each and every night,” Booker T said.

