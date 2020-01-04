Booker T Says That He May Appear In Royal Rumble And Accept The Revival’s Challenge

In the recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that he may make a surprise comeback to Royal Rumble as the PPV is being held in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Booker T revealed that he is doing a lot of workouts and he is trying to get his body back in shape. He said that the Minute Maid Park was just a few kilometres away from his house and he would definitely go to the PPV. When co-host Brad Gilmore asked whether he will be going to the PPV for fun or was he going to fight, Booker T said that he is feeling amazing and he has still got some fight left in the tank.

“I just checked it out a couple of weeks ago, and we've got about a quarter tank left. I think I'm ready to use it because I think I can get about 200 miles on a quarter tank. You understand what I'm saying?” said Booker T.

Y’all might’ve set the table, but we sitting at the head of it🪑🪑



I’m begging ya... pic.twitter.com/QPTl60IP6E — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 22, 2019

Booker T talks about accepting The Revivals challenge

Booker T then talked about the challenge he received from Scott Dawson of The Revival. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he is thinking of appearing in the Royal Rumble match and accepting The Revivals challenge in the PPV. Even though WWE is yet to confirm a match for Royal Rumble, fans believe that Booker T can definitely appear in the PPV with Stevie Ray. Booker T also teased his return in the recent episode of WWE Backstage. He said that he is currently talking to his former Tag-Team partner Stevie Ray to accept The Revival’s challenge.

“I think I can do The Rumble as well as take that challenge as far as The Revival calling me and my brother out."

