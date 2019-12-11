WWE News: Booker T Talks Recent WWE Releases; Sees Luke Harper In Japan Pro Wrestling

The WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about the recent contract releases by WWE. The five-time WWE champion Booker T mainly talked about the release of The Ascension and Luke Harper, who is a former WWE Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion.

RARE FOOTAGE from the vault of Reality of Wrestling!!



A young @CMPunk wrestling for @BookerT5x promotion in 2007 now they work together on @WWEonFOX #WWEBackstage



Full Match @ https://t.co/tpEd6ZQe2R pic.twitter.com/ySqDHerE2a — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) December 8, 2019

Talking about The Ascension, Booker T stated that the 1990s’ monster tag team gimmick was a bit difficult for them to execute. Also, Booker T (who was a member of Harlem Heat) suggested that Konnor and Viktor should be pleased with the length of their WWE tenure.

Thank you, brother for this high praise. @BookerT5x will always be the BEST pure athlete performer I’ve ever had the honor for sharing the wrestling ring with. His athleticism, in ring timing and intensity was unmatched. It’s why he’s a @WWE Hall of Famer. https://t.co/zYxsKZJ1JY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 9, 2019

Booker T stated that it is hard to duplicate something. The Hall of Famer suggested that The Road Warriors did it better than anyone because they were the first ones to come out to the ring with face paint, shoulder pads and spikes. He said that The Ascension couldn’t fill their footsteps and make that work. Booker T added that they were lucky to have a career span of 10 years.

Booker T sees Luke Harper in Japan

Meanwhile, talking about Luke Harper, Booker T stated that he is a talented wrestler and he has a career waiting for him in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Booker T said that he sees Japan written all over Luke Harper. Booker T stated that he considers Luke Harper working in Japan for many years and getting paid a lot of money because they love prominent Americans like Luke Harper in Japan.