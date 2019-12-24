WWE News: Booker T Reacts To Rusev Performing His 'Spinaroonie' Move

Lana announced that she will be getting married to Bobby Lashley next week on Monday Night WWE RAW. It was a Christmas special episode of WWE RAW. Later on, Rusev came out to have a match against No Way Jose. Rusev cut a promo before the match and explained the WWE Universe that he is not upset over his ex-girlfriend’s marriage announcement.
RUSEV-A-ROONI?!@RusevBUL celebrates the win in STYLE...so now we just need the judge's score, @BookerT5x! #RAW pic.twitter.com/LScsxelAxu— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
On Monday Night WWE RAW, Rusev stated that Lana is the best gift the Bulgarian Brute can give to Bobby Lashley. After that, Rusev had a quick win against No Way Jose as he pinned him after a Machka Kick. Following his win, he picked up No Way Jose and performed Booker T’s Spinaroonie to a loud pop.
https://t.co/xKgq9VS1XT pic.twitter.com/pSf3o44RGh— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) December 24, 2019
Soon after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to his move Spinaroonie performed by Rusev on Monday Night RAW. He posted a shocking GIF reaction to Rusev's Spinaroonie on Twitter.
.@RusevBUL is SINGLE and ready to MINGLE...and couldn't be happier that @LanaWWE & @fightbobby are getting married next Monday on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/ez6kjWcsCu— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
Booker T made the Spinaroonie popular in his days as an active wrestler. It was commonly used as a humorous factor on WWE. Rusev, who recently had a divorce on WWE RAW, looked incredibly happy in today’s WWE RAW episode.
