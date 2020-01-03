Royal Rumble 2020 Tickets: Information, Travel Packages And Schedule

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is gearing for their first pay-per-view event of the year. Royal Rumble 2020 will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. There would be a chance for all the WWE fans to watch their favourite stars fight in Texas. There are travel packages organised by WWE for access to various events on that day.

You can book all your Royal Rumble tickets on RoyalRumbleTravel.com. Meanwhile, you can book your Individual Royal Rumble tickets on http://www.astros.com/rumble. WWE has come up with a better way to enjoy all the excitement of Royal Rumble Weekend by scoring a Travel Package, giving you access to events such as Royal Rumble, Worlds Collide and Royal Rumble Meet & Greet WWE superstars.

WWE: Championship package

It starts at $3,115 and each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive privileges to Royal Rumble 2020, Worlds Collide, Welcome Dinner with Superstars/Legends Buffet style dinner and exclusive autograph sessions, Royal Rumble Welcome Gift Bag (WWE bag with Royal Rumble Shirt and Hat), Space Center Houston VIP Expedition with Superstars/Legends, VIP tour of Space Center Houston with catered lunch and souvenir, Superstar Experience and Meet & Greet with WWE Superstars/Legends.

Championship Package Prices

3-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person - $3,585

2 People - $3,270 per person

3 People - $3,165 per person

4 People - $3,115 per person

Platinum packages

Platinum package starts at $1,435 and each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive Royal Rumble 2020, Worlds Collide, breakfast with Superstars/legends **, Royal Rumble meet & greet, Houston Area Hotel and exclusive WWE travel package VIP concierge.

Royal Rumble tickets PLATINUM Package Prices

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person - $1,750

2 People - $1,540 per person

3 People - $1,470 per person

4 People - $1,435 per person

Gold package

Gold package starts at $1,010 and each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive Royal Rumble, Worlds Collide, breakfast with WWE Superstars, Royal Rumble Meet & Greet, Houston Area Hotel and the exclusive WWE travel package VIP concierge.

GOLD Package Prices

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person - $1,325

2 People - $1,115 per person

3 People - $1,045 per person

4 People - $1,010 per person

Silver package

Silver package starts at $920 and each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive Royal Rumble, Worlds Collide, Breakfast with WWE Superstars/Legends, Royal Rumble Meet & Greet, Houston Area Hotel and the exclusive WWE travel package VIP concierge.

SILVER Package Prices

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person - $1,235

2 People - $1,025 per person

3 People - $955 per person

4 People - $920 per person