Booker T Talks About CM Punk’s Return, Picks 2 Stars He Wants To See Punk Wrestle In WWE

Booker T recently welcomed journalist Ariel Helwani to his The Hall of Fame podcast, where the two talked about UFC and WWE. While talking about various UFC fighters, the conversation shifted to CM Punk, who has previously worked in both promotions. When Helwani asked Booker T about CM Punk’s pro-wrestling return, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that there might be the slightest possibility but even then there are conditions attached to his return. Booker T claimed that CM Punk has not competed in a pro-wrestling match in six years, which means he will have to first prove his worth to the promotion he would like to join in the future, especially WWE.

Booker T says CM Punk has to prove himself before possible return

“We don’t know what CM Punk’s got left in the tank, we don’t know what the legs are like, we don’t know what the conditioning is like, we don’t know if he’s still got that drawing power,” claimed Booker T on his podcast. The former WWE Champion said that if CM Punk wants to make his in-ring return then he has to go out there and prove to the world that he’s still capable of being a poster boy. Ariel Helwani added to Booker T’s comments by saying that CM Punk should join AEW as it will be a huge blow to WWE.

“If AEW could sign him (CM Punk) I think that could be a huge coupe and I also think he’d be a shot in the arm for the WWE audience as well” Helwani said on the pod.

Booker T believes Adam Cole, AJ Styles will be perfect opponents for CM Punk in WWE

A couple of weeks ago, Booker T talked to Reality of Wrestling where he claimed that CM Punk has to work with incredible in-ring performers after returning to the company. Booker T claimed that by working with superstars like Adam Cole and AJ Styles, CM Punk will be able to show fans his current in-ring skills and strength. Booker T claimed that AJ Styles will make a great opponent for CM Punk since Styles is currently a prominent figure in the company and knows everything about the business.

“Adam Cole is definitely a good choice but the guy for me who is the worker that’s AJ Styles. I pick AJ because AJ is one of those guys to work. He’s at a level in the business where he knows everything about it.”

