WWE Legend The Rock Teases Dream Match With Daniel Bryan On Twitter

A couple of months ago, WWE legend The Rock – real name Dwayne Johnson – had stated that he ‘quietly retired’ from wrestling at WrestleMania 32, but he could still return for one or two matches in the future. The common rumour is that The Great One will face his cousin Roman Reigns in his retirement match as Reigns is currently the poster boy of WWE. However, another superstar who fans would like to see The Rock face is Daniel Bryan. Bryan has been one of the best in-ring performers in WWE and could give The Rock his greatest wrestling match ever – if The Rock vs Daniel Bryan goes through.

Daniel Bryan challenges The Rock to a match

A few days ago, Daniel Bryan took to Twitter and challenged The Rock to a match, claiming that his daughter loves to listen to the song “You’re Welcome” which was sung by The Rock for Disney's Moana. Daniel Bryan who welcomed a baby boy last week, said that he has listed to You’re Welcome so many times that it's stuck in his head. “I would love to do a match with The Rock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then, of course, it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day,” Daniel Bryan wrote.

In reply, The Rock congratulated Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella for welcoming the newborn, before accepting Daniel Bryan’s challenge. “I can see the writing on this wall from miles away – I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad! Let’s do it. And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam,” The Rock wrote. Dwayne Johnson has three children, of which Simone Alexandra Johnson, 18, is training with WWE to become a wrestler.

I can see the writing on this wall from miles away - I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad 🌺 😂 💪🏾

Let’s do it.

And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam 🙏🏾❤️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 6, 2020

The Rock’s last WWE appearance was on the October 4, 2019 (SmackDown's 20th Anniversary) episode of WWE SmackDown. There, he teamed up with then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to deliver an incredible promo before attacking King Corbin. There are rumours that The People’s Champion could make an appearance at WrestleMania 37.

Image Source: WWE.com