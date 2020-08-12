Rusev Hits Out At Fan Who Claimed WWE Should Have Fired Lana Instead Of Him

Former WWE superstar Rusev, who now goes by the name Miro, took to Twitter this week and slammed a fan who tweeted that WWE should have released Rusev’s wife Lana instead of The Bulgarian Brute. The Twitter user named 'Big DZL' had tagged both Rusev and Lana in his since-deleted tweet, claiming that Lana should have been released because "she can’t wrestle" and her ongoing storyline with Natalya is “cringe”. "Why does everything with Natalya and Lana have to be so cringe. And since Lana can't wrestle just gotta find something to do with her. Ugh wish they (WWE) kept Rusev and fired Lana. Now Everytime Lana is on screen it's bathroom break #alwaysrusevday," wrote Big DZL in his deleted tweet.

Hey you know what F you , dude. Wishing for somebody to be fired speaks volumes of a shitty person. Fix your shittiness now before you pass is down. https://t.co/TcXj0yg4f2 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 12, 2020

In reply, Rusev slammed the fan for wishing somebody would lose their job. A host of fans reacted to the incident by criticising 'Big DZL' and praising Rusev for taking a stand for his wife. “Awesome Miro sticking up for the missus,” wrote a fan. “His (Big DLZ) attitude needs to change. Especially since a lot of people are out of work during this pandemic,” added another. “Seriously, how could anybody be such a rude d**k. And Lana is absolutely awesome,” commented a third.

What’s next for Rusev?

Rusev was released by WWE in April 2020 as part of the budget cuts due to the coronavirus lockdown. Apart from Rusev, WWE let go of a number on-screen performers, including former WWE Champion Zack Ryder, Erick Rowan and the O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) among others. WWE also released produces Lance Storm, Mike Rotunda and a few more. WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle also found himself cut from the promotion. Rusev’s last WWE appearance was on the January 20 episode of RAW where he teamed up with Liv Morgan to take on Lana and Bobby Lashley.

After getting released, Rusev joined Twitch, YouTube and other similar platforms. Soon, his channels became popular and currently, he has more than 45,000 followers on Twitch and nearly 93,000 subscribers on YouTube. Rusev earlier announced his retirement from wrestling and claimed that he wants to become a professional Twitcher. "I'm done, man. I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator," Miro said. "I'm not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favourite streamer?" said Rusev.

Image Source: WWE.com