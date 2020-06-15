Braun Strowman Mauls Miz, Morrison In A Handicap Match To Retain His Title At Backlash

There was an interesting build-up to the Braun Strowman vs Miz and John Morrison clash ahead of the Backlash PPV. However, come Backlash day, Braun Strowman defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a 2-on-1 handicap match to retain the WWE Universal Championship he won at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg. Both Miz and John Morrison thought that they were within a shout of becoming co-champions if they toppled Strowman, but before the match, the referee informed the duo that the man who pins the champion will be handed the title. This created a dynamic in which the tag team partners were pitted against one another.

At one point, The Miz pulled Morrison off Braun Strowman when it appeared they might have had him beat. The disruption helped the champion recover and take control of the match. 'The Monster Among Men' chokeslammed Miz and hit the running powerslam on Morrison to win the match. According to many, Miz & John Morrison could start their own feud and Braun Strowman will start a new storyline with Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Daniel Bryan or another A-listed superstar.

WWE Backlash 2020 results: Braun Strowman defeats The Miz & John Morrison in a 2-on-1 handicap match to retain his title

After debuting their new music video where they mock Braun Strowman, Miz and John Morrison entered the ring. They were caught off guard by the news that the person who pins the champion will become the new champion and not both of them. The bell rang and the former Tag Team Champions tried to keep Braun Strowman off his game, but The Monster Among Men threw both men out of the ring. They soon recovered and delivered everything in their arsenal to take down the champion. The Universal Champion tried to make a comeback but wound up running into the ring post, much to the delight of Miz and John Morrison.

John Morrison pinned Braun Strowman and came very close to winning the match, but Miz broke the pin by pulling his teammate off. After realising what he had done, Miz again tried to help John Morrison in pinning Braun Strowman, but it was too little too late. Strowman kicked out and took out both men. He hit the running powerslam on Morrison for the pin and picked up the win, retaining his Universal Championship in the process.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com