Edge Suffers Brutal Tricep Injury During Randy Orton Fight At WWE Backlash 2020: Reports

‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton at the WWE Backlash 2020 might have ended on a bad note as Edge has reportedly contracted a severe injury, which is expected to put him out of the ring for a few months to come. Although WWE is yet to disclose the news from their end, various verified reports have already confirmed Edge’s injury at the WWE Backlash 2020. Now, this might dishearten a lot of WWE fans since Edge has always been injury-prone throughout his career.

Edge also 'retired' in the past following a neck injury which many claimed to be permanent damage. However, he shocked the world by announcing his return, but Edge might be forced to remain out of action, following another injury against Randy Orton at Backlash.

Also Read | Edge vs Randy Orton highlights: Edge Reveals He Initially Laughed At Vince McMahon's 'greatest Wrestling Match Ever' Pitch

WWE Backlash 2020 highlights: Edge vs Randy Orton highlights

According to multiple reports, ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton was pre-recorded on June 7 and June 8. The original contest lasted 35 minutes in which both Randy Orton and Edge went the distance. However, the actual fight was cut down to meet the time slot of the WWE Backlash 2020. While filming the entire matchup, Edge reportedly suffered an injury which the medical team considers as a serious one and the R-Rated superstar is expected to remain out of action for a long period of time.

As per reports, Edge tore his tricep at WWE Backlash 2020 which could take many months to heal. Meanwhile, Edge’s departure is expected to influence the storyline highly. After a stunning return, Edge and Randy Orton seemingly impressed the WWE fans with their heated in-ring rivalry. However, following this injury at WWE Backlash 2020, the rivalry has to be put on hold.

Also Read | WWE Backlash 2020 results: Edge vs Randy Orton highlights. Full Report

WWE Backlash 2020 highlights: Backlash 2020 results

Apollo Crews defeated Andrade to retain the United States Championship (Kick-Off)

Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics to retain WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy

Asuka vs Nia Jax for the RAW Women's Championship ended in a double count-out

Braun Strowman defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to retain the Universal Championship

Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE Championship

Randy Orton defeated Edge

Also Read | Edge vs Randy Orton highlights: Edge Appears On RAW Talk, Says He Wanted To Bring Rated RKO Back With Randy Orton

Also Read | Backlash 2020 results: WWE Backlash 2020 Results, Edge vs Randy Orton highlights

Image courtesy: WWE