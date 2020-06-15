Drew McIntyre Vs Bobby Lashley: Lana's Interference Helps McIntyre Win WWE Backlash Match

At WWE Backlash 2020, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley to retain his title. The 'All Mighty' came very close to becoming the new WWE champion, but a surprise interference from Lana turned the tides of the match in Drew McIntyre’s favour. According to many, Bobby Lashley could break up with Lana after the WWE Backlash incident and the Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley feud could continue for another month. Some say that Brock Lesnar could return in the upcoming episodes and start a storyline with either Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Though Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar 2 will be an incredible match to watch, Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley will get more views as fans have been asking WWE to deliver the iconic match for years. Both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been working for WWE for years, but the WWE Universe is yet to see the two clash. Many reports state that SummerSlam 2020 will be a perfect stage for the two legends to collide. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, could start a feud with Edge or Randy Orton if the two end their feud in the upcoming episodes.

Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley – WWE Backlash 2020 results: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Bobby Lashley

MVP accompanied Bobby Lashley to the ring and distracted Drew McIntyre so that his client could attack the champion and put him in a full nelson before the bell. Several officials ran in the ring to break Bobby Lashley’s hold and save the WWE champion. After returning from a short break, Bobby Lashley ordered the referee to start the match as Drew McIntyre struggled to stand up on his feet.

As soon as the bell rang, Bobby Lashley hit a vertical suplex to Drew McIntyre for a near-fall. Bobby Lashley then took down the champion with a vicious clothesline, as Lana watch from backstage. A couple of minutes later, Drew McIntyre began to build momentum as he sent Lashley flying out of the ring. The champ took a bad fall and landed right on the top of his head as he tried to jump on top of Bobby Lashley at the ringside. The referee resumed the match after checking Drew McIntyre and his head.

Drew McIntyre tried to hit Lashley with a claymore, but the 'All Mighty' countered with a Spear to get a close two-count. Lana entered the ring and accused the referee of cheating, which distracted Bobby Lashley. McIntyre took advantage of the moment and ended up knocking the 'All Mighty' into Lana, who fell into MVP's arms. This led to the champion hitting a Claymore to retain his title.

Image Credits: WWE.com

