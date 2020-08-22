Braun Strowman Invades Firefly Fun House, Attacks Bray Wyatt Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2020

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Universal Champion Braun Strowman did what many superstars, including John Cena, Daniel Bryan and others were unsuccessful in doing. Strowman successfully invaded Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House and attacked the former WWE Champion to hype up his upcoming match against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. The two are scheduled to face each other in a Universal Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2020 which will take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian viewers). According to fans, The Fiend will win the match, but the feud between the two superstars will continue for a couple more months. Some speculate that Braun Strowman could challenge The Fiend for a rematch at WWE Payback, which is scheduled to take place a week after WWE SummerSlam 2020.

WWE SmackDown: The Fiend and Braun Strowman come face to face

WWE CEO Vince McMahon opened this week’s show and welcomed fans to WWE ThunderDome. As he started talking about the future of WWE shows and WWE SummerSlam 2020, the lights started to flicker and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt appeared in the ring. Braun Strowman came to the aid of Vince McMahon, but before the brawl between the two rivals could begin, Retribution arrived. The Fiend disappeared, leaving the WWE Universal Champion to get beat down. The WWE SmackDown roster then made their way to the ring and saved The Monster Among Men. After Retribution backed off, Strowman attacked Drew Gulak and Jey Uso out of frustration.

WWE SmackDown: Braun Strowman attacks Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt appeared on the big screen from his Firefly Fun House where he talked about Braun Strowman's romance with Alexa Bliss. He reminded everyone that ‘love only leads to pain and suffering’ before asking the WWE Universe to be like him, ‘being built on rage and fuelled by anger’. However, as he started slamming the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman attacked him from behind. Braun Strowman started dragging Bray Wyatt while uttering the words, "I'm not finished with you."

After returning from the break, Braun Strowman continued punishing Wyatt backstage before chokeslamming him off a ledge. After Braun Strowman left, the medical team arrived and stretchered Wyatt into an ambulance. As the ambulance was driving away, it suddenly stopped and backed up. The doors of the ambulance opened and The Fiend stepped out, laughing maniacally at the camera to end the show.

Image credits: WWE.com