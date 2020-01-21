WWE's Royal Rumble 2020 Tickets And Travel Package Details Revealed

WWE Royal Rumble is just a week away and WWE fans have started booking tickets for the big event. WWE recently released the details of Royal Rumble 2020 tickets and travel packages. According to the website, fans can book individual Royal Rumble 2020 tickets from astros.com and if someone wants to get the full Royal Rumble experience, they can buy travel packages. There are four different types of travel packages including championship package, platinum package, gold package and silver package.

Royal Rumble 2020 individual tickets: http://www.astros.com/rumble

Royal Rumble 2020 travel package: RoyalRumbleTravel.com.

Royal Rumble 2020 tickets (individual)

Fans can buy individual tickets from astros.com. The price of the tickets starts at $300 (₹21,000) and can increase or decrease based on the date fans book their tickets. According to the official website, the tickets also offer Royal Rumble Commemorative Chairs which fans can take home. Please note, doors of the venue (Minute Maid Park) will open at 3:00 pm and the event will begin at 5:00 pm.

Royal Rumble 2020 travel packages:

Royal Rumble Championship Package

This package starts at $3,115 and a maximum of four people come under one Championship travel package ticket. The four audience member will receive 5 Royal Rumble Commemorative take-home chairs during the PPV and will be allowed to sit on the ringside areas at the Minute Maid Park. Not only that, but the package also includes Worlds Collide tickets where they will be given third-row seats.

The package also includes:

Welcome Dinner with Superstars/Legends: Friday, January 24, 2020

Space Center Houston VIP Expedition with Superstars/Legends: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Superstar Experience: Saturday, January 25 and 26, 2020

Meet & Greet with WWE Superstars/Legends at Toyota Center and Minute Maid Park

Breakfast with Superstars/Legends: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Exclusive Reception with WWE Superstars/Legends: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Houston Area Hotel: 3-Night Hotel Accommodations from January 24 to 26, 2020

Free travel

Royal Rumble Platinum Package

This package starts at $1,435 and a maximum of four people come under one Championship travel package ticket. The four audience member will receive 6 Royal Rumble Commemorative take-home chairs during the PPV and will be allowed to sit on in the sixth row of the stadium. The package also includes Worlds Collide tickets where they will be given the fourth/fifth-row seats.

The package also includes:

Breakfast with Superstars/Legends: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Royal Rumble Meet & Greet: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Houston Area Hotel

Free travel

Royal Rumble Gold Package

This package starts at $1,010 and a maximum of four people come under one Championship travel package ticket. The four audience member will receive 4 Royal Rumble Commemorative take-home chairs during the PPV and will be allowed to sit on in the ninth row of the stadium. The package also includes Worlds Collide tickets where they will be given the fifth/sixth-row seats. The package also includes other facilities provided to Platinum Package members.

Royal Rumble Silver Package

This package starts at $920 and a maximum of four people come under one Championship travel package ticket. The four audience members will receive 4 Royal Rumble Commemorative take-home chairs during the PPV and will be allowed to sit on in the tenth and above row of the stadium. The package also includes Worlds Collide tickets where they will be given the seventh and above row seats. The package also includes other facilities provided to Platinum and Gold Package members.

