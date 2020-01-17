WWE Posts Hilarious John Cena And Bray Wyatt TikTok Video, Fans Ask Them To Delete It

John Cena is currently in a dilemma about his pro wrestling career. He spent over a decade with WWE. He has had many incredible feuds throughout his career.

He also helped push newer superstars during his recent years with the company. One such feud was his brief rivalry against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Would ya just look at that! pic.twitter.com/QklUwzTdeB — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 14, 2019

WWE recently posted a hilarious Tik Tok video through their Twitter handle where Bray Wyatt can be seen attempting a manoeuvre on John Cena. It looks more like a dance sequence.

Fans react to the funny John Cena vs Bray Wyatt TikTok video

While there are WWE fans who seem to be loving the footage, there are some who are asking the company to delete it as soon as they can.

You’ve got plenty of time to delete this. — Shannon Sharp Burner (@ShaySharpBurner) January 16, 2020

Cringe — Sicko Mode (@RSoxPatsLAL) January 16, 2020

Cena dancing like a dork. — wrasslin (@jus4laf) January 16, 2020

WWE News: John Cena and Bray Wyatt's future with WWE

Bray Wyatt is currently being built as one of the top stars in the company. He is the reigning WWE Universal Champion. John Cena, on the other hand, had recently stated in an interview that he does not want to become something that he sees a lot in the sports entertainment industry - greedy.

He hinted that his in-ring career may soon wind down. However, his fans will be hoping that he returns to ring again.

Image credits: Twitter | WWE