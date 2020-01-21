Is Lana Really Married To Fellow WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley?

The Bobby Lashley-Lana relationship has been the talk of the WWE universe. The storyline has the WWE fandom divided. Some fans have supported it, while some have criticised it. When the company announced the news of the nuptials, Lana received several threats and Bobby Lashley had to deal with online racism. Their much-publicized wedding on the final RAW episode of 2019 was crashed multiple times by their respective ex-spouses and former lovers. So, the question remains, are the loved-up couple finally married?

The final RAW episode of the decade featured Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding which turned into a disaster. Though the ring was decked up and the bride and groom said their vows, they could not be officially married due to multiple interruptions.

All. Damn. Day.



Now that the 🤡 is in our past, I can FINALLY focus on winning the #RoyalRumble and main eventing #WrestleMania the way it always should’ve been. #RAW https://t.co/4faYnh60FB — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 21, 2020

As Bobby Lashley and Lana prepared to make their marriage official, there was another interruption – this time by Liv Morgan. She dramatically claimed to be in love with Lana, pleading with her to walk out of the ceremony. All hell broke loose then as Lana attacked Liv Morgan. Rusev once again crashed the wedding and attacked Lashley. The wedding telecast ended with an incomplete ceremony and wedding cake smeared across Lana’s face and Lashley brawling with Rusev.

Lana and Bobby Lashley had an official marriage on WWE RAW

However, the couple managed to complete the ceremony on the next episode of RAW on January 6 to become Mr and Mrs Bobby Lashley. Actor Rick Malone officiated the wedding. As the wedding concluded, Lana professed to be excited to start her life with Bobby Lashley. Meanwhile, Rusev gifted the couple a wedding album that put together pictures of the entire fiasco that took place during the wedding ceremony on December 30.