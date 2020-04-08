Braun Strowman Remembers The Time Brock Lesnar Actually Punched Him In The Face

In an interview after defeating Goldberg and becoming the new WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman talked about his recent win and opened up on the championship loss he suffered from the hands of Brock Lesnar in a Triple-Threat match at Royal Rumble 2018. Braun Strowman also spoke about the moment former UFC champion Brock Lesnar actually punched him in the face during the match.

Talking about facing Brock Lesnar in the WWE ring, Braun Strowman said, “I go in with the mentality that it’s a real fight.” Braun Strowman said Brock Lesnar is a perfectionist and he does whatever he can to make the fight real. Braun Strowman remembered the Royal Rumble 2018 match where he made a small mistake which disturbed Brock Lesnar’s timing and he received an actual punch from the then Universal Champion. During the interview, Braun Strowman also remembered the response he got from Brock Lesnar backstage about the actual punch.

“We laughed about it afterwards. It is what it is. We got to the back and I said ‘Hey, my bad” he said the same thing and we went about our business,” said Braun Strowman.

Royal Rumble 2018: Brock Lesnar defeats Braun Strowman and Kane

From the start, Braun Strowman dominated the match as he steamrolled through Brock Lesnar and Kane. Even when the then Universal Champion Brock Lesnar attacked Braun Strowman with a steel chair, the 'Monster Among Men' recovered and destroyed his competitors with his strength. However, once tables were introduced in the fight, the match became more physical.

Late in the match-up, Kane prevented Braun Strowman from finishing off the champion after the Monster Among Men received an incredible punch on the face. Kane threw Braun Strowman outside but was not able to seize the moment as The Beast recovered and delivered an F-5 to retain the championship. This was the second time Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman in a major PPV. Earlier, Brock Lesnar had defeated Braun Strowman at No Mercy 2017.

