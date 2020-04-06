CM Punk Praises Former WWE Rival Brock Lesnar, Says He’s A "sweetheart”

Some quotes from CM Punk recently went viral where he can be seen praising former WWE champion, Brock Lesnar. CM Punk, who fought Brock Lesnar in the iconic 2013 SummerSlam match, praised Brock Lesnar and said Lesnar was the only WWE superstar who used to talk to him when he left the company. CM Punk called Brock Lesnar ‘a sweetheart’ and said it was a pleasure working with him.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Drew McIntyre stuns Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36: WWE News

Talking more about Brock Lesnar and the time he left WWE to ESPN, CM Punk said when he decided to get into MMA, Brock Lesnar heard the news and messaged him. CM Punk said Brock Lesnar was great and he would frequently consult Brock Lesnar as Lesnar had a huge career in MMA. According to CM Punk, everything Brock Lesnar did for WWE is inspiring.

“I don’t want to ruin his image. I think he’s a f—ckin’ sweetheart. This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me and offering his help. It was a pleasure to work with him,” said CM Punk.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre: Rick Pitino wins bet with son on WrestleMania 36 match

CM Punk praises Brock Lesnar, talks about SummerSlam 2013

The SummerSlam 2013 match between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk was hailed by both fans and critics for its incredible storyline and its use of wrestling. The match was impressive as CM Punk forced Brock Lesnar to come out of his comfort zone and use a lot of wrestling moves rather than his usual MMA moves. Though Brock Lesnar won the match, CM Punk is still hailed as one of the greatest fighters Brock Lesnar has faced in his WWE career.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Drew McIntyre trains at Scottish Highlands to prepare for Brock Lesnar: WWE News

CM Punk said he was extremely happy when Brock Lesnar picked him as his SummerSlam 2013 opponent. He said he and Brock Lesnar put on an incredible show without even practising. CM Punk said Brock Lesnar pushed his limits during the match and people still don’t give him credit for that. Punk also said that many think Brock Lesnar is a man with a negative attitude who doesn’t like to talk to others, which isn’t true. In reality, Brock Lesnar is a "fantastic athlete who loves his wife, his kids, lives on a farm and just kind of wants to be left alone" Punk said.

“He does what he wants, when he wants. That’s the beauty of Brock Lesnar,” said CM Punk.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Drew McIntyre Defeats Lesnar, Fiend Defeats Cena, Edge Defeats Orton