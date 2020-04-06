The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Drew McIntyre Stuns Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 36, Becomes First British WWE Champion

WWE News

Drew McIntyre’s dream finally came true as he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 and became the new WWE Champion.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Drew Mcintyre

Drew McIntyre’s dream finally came true as he tamed 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 and became the new WWE Champion. He also became the first-ever British WWE Champion in the process. Though the match was short-lived, it was loved by fans because of the storyline. Fans praised Paul Heyman after the match for writing a good story between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar which displayed Drew Mcintyre as the ‘Chosen One’ in the end. Many also praised Brock Lesnar for making the story huge and making Drew McIntyre’s first WWE Championship memorable.

 Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena in unique Firefly Fun House match: WWE News

WrestleMania 36 results: Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar

The two superstars entered the ring and came face-to-face before the match. Because there was no audience in the ring, Paul Heyman let the announcer introduce his client Brock Lesnar to the WWE Universe. The bell rang and Brock Lesnar started delivering some blows to the challenger, but Drew McIntyre exploded with a Claymore Kick which the WWE Champion kicked out from.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: McIntyre defeats Lesnar, Fiend defeats Cena, Edge defeats Orton: WWE News

Brock Lesnar soon recovered and started throwing Drew McIntyre around the ring with German suplexes. He went on to deliver an F-5, which Drew McIntyre kicked out of in only one count. Brock Lesnar delivered two more F-5s, but The Scottish Psychopath kicked out of every one of them. Drew McIntyre recovered and hit the WWE Champion with three non-stop Claymore Kicks. He then pinned Brock Lesnar and won the match. McIntyre proceeded to celebrate passionately as the show went off the air.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Edge triumphs over Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 in barbaric match: WWE News

 

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Here's how WWE's Wrestlemania 36 went on despite Coronavirus halting almost all sports

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
'CHINESE VIRUS GO BACK': BJP MLA
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS