Drew McIntyre Stuns Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 36, Becomes First British WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre’s dream finally came true as he tamed 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 and became the new WWE Champion. He also became the first-ever British WWE Champion in the process. Though the match was short-lived, it was loved by fans because of the storyline. Fans praised Paul Heyman after the match for writing a good story between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar which displayed Drew Mcintyre as the ‘Chosen One’ in the end. Many also praised Brock Lesnar for making the story huge and making Drew McIntyre’s first WWE Championship memorable.

Drew McIntyre got caught up in the moment of beating down Brock Lesnar, but watch Brock tell Drew "pick up the title!" while he's selling, making sure they got the angle across properly.



I adore how focused Lesnar was on making Drew look great last night - amazing! #RAW pic.twitter.com/D4NzusO31L — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 3, 2020

WrestleMania 36 results: Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar

The two superstars entered the ring and came face-to-face before the match. Because there was no audience in the ring, Paul Heyman let the announcer introduce his client Brock Lesnar to the WWE Universe. The bell rang and Brock Lesnar started delivering some blows to the challenger, but Drew McIntyre exploded with a Claymore Kick which the WWE Champion kicked out from.

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

Brock Lesnar soon recovered and started throwing Drew McIntyre around the ring with German suplexes. He went on to deliver an F-5, which Drew McIntyre kicked out of in only one count. Brock Lesnar delivered two more F-5s, but The Scottish Psychopath kicked out of every one of them. Drew McIntyre recovered and hit the WWE Champion with three non-stop Claymore Kicks. He then pinned Brock Lesnar and won the match. McIntyre proceeded to celebrate passionately as the show went off the air.

