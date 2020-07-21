Braun Strowman Reveals Making It 'just In Time' To Face Goldberg At WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE Universal Champion. The original plan was to have Roman Reigns win the Universal Championship by defeating Goldberg, but that didn’t happen. Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36 just a couple of days before the PPV and plans were changed. After Roman Reigns pulled out, WWE chose Braun Strowman as his replacement and the rest is history.

Also Read l McIntyre retains his WWE Championship by defeating Ziggler at WWE Extreme Rules: WWE News

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Braun Strowman revealed what he was doing when WWE officials called him and told him about the change in plans for WrestleMania 36. Braun Strowman said that he was not needed at WWE's Performance Center, so he decided to travel to Wisconsin to visit his family. He claimed that he was driving for 20 hours and was just an hour away from his home when he got the call.

“I was told, ‘There’s been a change, we need you,’I said, ‘Well, I’m in Wisconsin. How am I getting there?’ Almost before I finished saying that, I was told there was a jet in the air that was landing in a few hours for me.”

Also Read l Fiend emerges to end Strowman vs Wyatt ‘Swamp Fight’ at WWE Extreme Rules: WWE News

Braun Strowman revealed that he met his family and had dinner with them before leaving to catch the jet. “Then I headed to Florida to whip Bill Goldberg’s a**,” Strowman said. Braun Strowman stated that while he has tremendous respect for Goldberg, he was just a 'victim' for him at WrestleMania 36. “Goldberg’s a legend and an icon, so it was a surreal thing to work with him. But it’s also a business, so unfortunately for Bill, he was just another victim in the list of people that got these hands,” the WWE Universal Champion added.

Also Read l WWE Extreme Rules 2020 results: Seth Rollins and Sasha Banks win; The Fiend returns

WrestleMania 36 Results: Braun Strowman defeats Goldberg, becomes the new WWE Universal Champion

This extremely short match started with Goldberg countering Braun Strowman’s Running Powerslam with three Spears for a near fall. Goldberg then went on the corner and waited for the Monster Among Men to get on his feet. As soon as Braun Strowman got up, Goldberg executed a fourth Spear and attempted to deliver a Jackhammer. However, Strowman countered the Jackhammer with three Powerslams in a row. He then delivered Goldberg a Running Powerslam to win the Universal title for the first time as well as his first world championship.

Image Source: WWE.com

Also Read l Braun Strowman sends fiery message to Bray Wyatt ahead of Extreme Rules, attacks Morrison