Braun Strowman To Defend His Title Against Miz, Morrison In A Handicap Match At Backlash

After this week’s WWE SmackDown, WWE announced that Universal Champion Braun Strowman will defend his title in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against The Miz and John Morrison at WWE Backlash. There is speculation that Braun Strowman will successfully retain his title at WWE Backlash but will be confronted by The Fiend after the match. After that, the Braun Strowman vs The Fiend storyline will begin which could end at WWE SummerSlam. WWE Backlash is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020. After Randy Orton vs Edge 2, this is the second match announced by WWE for the upcoming PPV.

WWE SmackDown results: Braun Strowman interrupts ‘The Dirt Sheet’

Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison opened this week’s WWE SmackDown by hosting an episode of 'The Dirt Sheet' segment. They slammed WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman for helping Otis last week. They said that Braun Strowman made a major mistake when he decided to help Mr Money in the Bank in defeating them. Miz and John Morrison then mocked Braun Strowman for being replaced by puppets in The Wyatt Family.

They proceeded to criticise the champion for getting a Universal title match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 without even earning it. Braun Strowman interrupted the two, saying, "The Dirt Sheet wasn't half bad." He then asked Miz and John Morrison to interview him and ask questions about Bray Wyatt. After returning from the break, Braun Strowman answered a few questions about Bray Wyatt before he insulted Morrison. In reply, John Morrison slammed Strowman in support of Miz, leading to a match between Strowman and Miz. Miz tried to talk his way out of the fight, but Strowman grabbed him and signalled the referee to start the fight.

WWE SmackDown highlights: WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeats The Miz

The bell rang and The Miz started targeting Braun Strowman's eyes. Ultimately, Braun Strowman grabbed The Miz and started punishing him. Braun Strowman delivered every move in his arsenal and ended the match with his signature running powerslam. After the match, John Morrison confronted the champion and challenged him for a match at WWE Backlash. Later, WWE made the Handicap Match official.

