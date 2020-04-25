WWE SmackDown Results: Triple H Celebrates 25 Years In WWE, Bliss And Cross Win

In the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, fans saw Triple H celebrate his 25th anniversary in WWE with Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon and others. Fans also saw WWE Women’s Tag-Team champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend their title against Carmella and Dana Brooke in the main event. Sheamus also made a return as he faced Daniel Vidot. The Forgotten Sons interrupted Kofi Kingston and Big E’s opening segment and said that they have their eyes on The New Day’s Tag-Team title.

From the start of the match, Carmella and Dana Brooke dominated the champions, but a hot tag to Alexa Bliss turned the tide. After returning from commercials, the match became a little more interesting as it featured more high-flying action both in and out of the ring. However, the match was short-lived as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross executed their own version of The Dudley Boys' finisher to win.

Shawn Michaels came out and hosted the 25th WWE anniversary of his long-time friend Triple H. Shawn Michaels took Triple H down memory lane and laid out every memorable moment from Triple H's 25-year-long WWE career. Shawn Michaels then Skype called Triple H’s close friends and family members who also congratulated The Game. The lights then went out and WWE Chairman and Triple H’s father-in-law Vince McMahon appeared to praise Triple H.

WWE SmackDown Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

The Forgotten Sons confront Kofi Kingston and Big E

Money in the Bank qualifier: Baron Corbin defeats Drew Gulak

Sheamus defeats Daniel Vidot

Lucha House Party defeats The Miz and John Morrison

Promo showing the history between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt

Money in the Bank qualifier: Lacey Evans defeats Sasha Banks

Women's Tag-Team championship match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) defeat Carmella and Dana Brooke

Triple H celebrates 25th WWE anniversary with Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon and others

