WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights: Daniel Bryan Defeats King Corbin, Otis Beats Ziggler

While the entire WWE universe is just nine days away from Money In The Bank, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw two electrifying contests for the vacant spots in the male and female namesake contests for the upcoming PPV. Former champion Dolph Ziggler fought Otis while Mandy Rose and Carmella battled each other in the qualifying contests for Money In The Bank. Apart from that, Daniel Bryan successfully avenged his defeat against King Corbin in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

While the world is currently facing a hard time dealing with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, WWE is successfully hosting events without any fans in attendance. The latest episode of WWE SmackDown marked another episode without an audience but WWE universe somehow managed to keep their fans entertained with the exciting matchup and interesting storylines. Here’s a look at the latest WWE SmackDown results and WWE SmackDown highlights.

WWE SmackDown results: WWE SmackDown Highlights

Before you look at the latest WWE SmackDown results, here’s a glimpse of the WWE SmackDown episode highlights from May 1. Excluding the intense fights, this week’s episode offered something extra for the WWE fans. Here’s a look at WWE SmackDown highlights, other than the fights.

Opening segment: Daniel Bryan and King Corbin

From the GROUND FLOOR to THE ROOF...@WWEDanielBryan can't wait to risk it all in the most unique #MITB Ladder Match ever! pic.twitter.com/ovHBRGGNtL — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2020

Bray Wyatt reads a bedtime story to WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown results: WWE SmackDown results and SmackDown highlights

Daniel Bryan defeats King Corbin via disqualification

Sheamus defeats Leon Ruff

MITB qualifier: Carmella defeats Mandy Rose

MITB qualifier: Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler

The Forgotten Sons defeat The New Day

