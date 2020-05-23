WWE SmackDown Results: Hardy Defeats Sheamus, Styles Wins, Braun Challenged For Backlash

In the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, fans saw two incredible Intercontinental Championship Tournament matches as AJ Styles went up against Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy faced Sheamus. The night also saw a champion vs champion match as WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair faced WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman also made an appearance on The Miz and John Morrison’s 'The Dirt Sheet' segment. Mr Money in the Bank Otis featured in a Mixed Tag Team match as he teamed up with Mandy Rose to face the duo of Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler.

WWE SmackDown results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE SmackDown results: AJ Styles defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

Before the match between the eternal rivals could begin, Michael Cole made a major announcement. He revealed that AJ Styles has been traded back to WWE SmackDown in exchange for a blue brand superstar whose identity will be revealed later. The match started and AJ Styles brought Shinsuke Nakamura down with a brutal clothesline. Nakamura soon recovered and replied with a Michinoku Driver for a two-count. He then hit AJ Styles with a running knee which earned him another near-fall. He tried to deliver the Kinshasa but AJ Styles countered and knocked out Nakamura. He then delivered the Phenomenal Forearm to win the match.

'The Phenomenal' @AJStylesOrg is here to reclaim 'the house that AJ Styles built' as he advances in the #ICTitle tournament on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/2a7kaaeaBB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 23, 2020

WWE SmackDown results: Jeff Hardy defeats Sheamus

The storyline between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus reached the next chapter as the two faced each other in the quarter-finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Sheamus took the fight to Jeff Hardy, but The Charismatic Enigma fought back. Jeff Hardy took control of the match by throwing Sheamus through the announce table. After returning from the break, Jeff Hardy was seen delivering a Whisper in the Wind for a near-fall. Sheamus soon recovered and tried to deliver a Brogue Kick, but Hardy ducked and performed a rollup to win the match.

WWE SmackDown results: Braun Strowman challenged for WWE Backlash

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman appeared on The Miz and John Morrison’s The Dirt Sheet. The conversation took a tense turn which led to a match between The Miz and Braun Strowman. The match was short as the champion dominated from the start. Braun Strowman won the match but was challenged by John Morrison for a match at WWE Backlash. Later, it was revealed that Braun Strowman will defend his title in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against The Miz and John Morrison at WWE Backlash.

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman appears on The Dirt Sheet

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeats The Miz

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: AJ Styles defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Jeff Hardy defeats Sheamus

Champion vs Champion Match: Bayley defeats Charlotte Flair

Mixed Tag-Team match: Dolph Ziggler & Sonya Deville defeat Otis & Mandy Rose

