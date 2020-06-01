Bray Wyatt And Jojo Offerman Welcome Their Second Child; See Pics

Early in May, former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and ring announcer JoJo Offerman announced the birth of their second child on Twitter. Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, tweeted a picture of their newborn and revealed that her name is Hyrie Von Rotunda. Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman had their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, over a year ago on May 18, 2019. Bray Wyatt also has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Hyrie Von Rotunda pic.twitter.com/1pzQ2j4P1o — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 28, 2020

Also Read l Braun Strowman defeats Bray Wyatt to retain his WWE Universal Championship at MITB 2020

Bray Wyatt is currently one of the biggest heels in WWE. He has reached new heights in his career thanks to the "Firefly Fun House" segments and the character ‘The Fiend’. Bray Wyatt held the WWE Universal Championship for months before dropping it to Goldberg. He then started a feud with WWE legend John Cena and the two went head to head at WrestleMania 36 in a unique match. Bray Wyatt came out victorious and the match was commended by both fans and critics.

Bray Wyatt’s last in-ring appearance was at the WWE Money in the Bank 2020 PPV where he faced current WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Bray Wyatt lost the match and since then has not appeared in the WWE ring. According to many, Bray Wyatt will take some time off from WWE and will help JoJo Offerman at home. However, there is some speculation that Bray Wyatt will return before the WWE SummerSlam PPV.

Also Read l Wyatt and Strowman come face to face ahead of Money in the Bank 2020: WWE News

Who is JoJo Offerman?

JoJo Offerman is an official WWE ring announcer who had a short pro-wrestling career. She signed a deal with WWE NXT in 2013 where she debuted as ‘Jojo’. In 2015, JoJo Offerman was promoted to the main WWE roster and began serving as the regular ring announcer on WWE Main Event, WWE SmackDown, WWE RAW and pay-per-views as well as a backstage interviewer. Apart from being a ring announcer, JoJo Offerman is also a singer. Jojo Offerman released her first song in 2013 named ‘Somebody Call My Momma’.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results: Jeff Hardy returns, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman come face to face

Bray Wyatt’s personal life

After separating from ex-wife Samantha in 2017, Bray Wyatt started focusing on his WWE career. However, according to many, Bray Wyatt met JoJo Offerman a year later and the two started dating. In March 2019, Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman made their relationship public as they announced that they were expecting a child. On May 18, 2019, their son Knash was born. Later, Bray Wyatt revealed that his WWE colleague Braun Strowman is Knash's godfather.

Also Read l Wyatt, Lynch, Rollins and others react to WWE releasing superstars: WWE News