Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins And Others React To WWE Releasing Superstars

Many WWE superstars including Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Paige, Naomi and others reacted to WWE releasing a number of superstars.

Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and others react to WWE releasing many superstars

After the news of WWE releasing many major superstars went viral, fans took to Twitter and criticised the company. A number of WWE superstars also took to social media saying that it is a ‘very dark day for WWE’. Many showed their support for the released superstars and said that they will help them in any way possible. Not just WWE, but wrestlers from other pro-wrestling companies also criticised WWE’s move and welcomed the released WWE superstars. 

WWE releases 2020: WWE superstars react to the company releasing many superstars

Many WWE superstars including former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins, current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and others reacted to WWE’s controversial move. Bray Wyatt was seemingly disgusted by WWE’s move, while Seth Rollins and Paige said they were heartbroken after the incident. Bayley and Becky Lynch, on the other hand, said that it’s a really tough time for released superstars and fans should show their support towards the released wrestlers.

