Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins And Others React To WWE Releasing Superstars

After the news of WWE releasing many major superstars went viral, fans took to Twitter and criticised the company. A number of WWE superstars also took to social media saying that it is a ‘very dark day for WWE’. Many showed their support for the released superstars and said that they will help them in any way possible. Not just WWE, but wrestlers from other pro-wrestling companies also criticised WWE’s move and welcomed the released WWE superstars.

WWE releases 2020: WWE superstars react to the company releasing many superstars

Many WWE superstars including former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins, current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and others reacted to WWE’s controversial move. Bray Wyatt was seemingly disgusted by WWE’s move, while Seth Rollins and Paige said they were heartbroken after the incident. Bayley and Becky Lynch, on the other hand, said that it’s a really tough time for released superstars and fans should show their support towards the released wrestlers.

Yuck — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 15, 2020

Today is a tough day for all of us in and who love this business.



When this hardship is over, I hope we’re all reunited working together to make some magic in front of the fans who make it all worthwhile. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 15, 2020

Thanks Alex. I very much understand where all the anger & frustration is stemming from & that’s okay. This is an emotional day for all of us & some folks need to vent. For me, it’s been a lot of sadness & contemplation & a desire to unify & rally behind an industry I love. https://t.co/EP8R2w144G — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 16, 2020

My heart is breaking for my wrestling family.. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 15, 2020

awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst of everything going on it may not mean a lot to you & that’s ok. But it means a lot to me. If you can, root for them, checkout their @PWTees page & @BookCameo

If u have a fav independent pro having a rough time, send their info — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 15, 2020

The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere pic.twitter.com/uKRVK7FboI — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) April 15, 2020

