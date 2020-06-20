Bray Wyatt Brings Backs His ‘Eater Of The Worlds’ Character, Tells Strowman To 'find Him'

After a break that lasted nearly a month, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE SmackDown in his 'Eater of the Worlds' persona and confronted current Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The two continued their Money in the Bank fund and teased that the champion will have to take down the Wyatt family leader before getting a chance to face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. According to various reports, Braun Strowman will face ‘Eater of the Worlds’ Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules 2020 before clashing with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam.

WWE SmackDown results: Bray Wyatt brings back 'Eater of the Worlds' persona

Bray Wyatt appeared on the screen from the Firefly Fun House and revealed what he has been doing in the last few weeks since his last appearance. Bray Wyatt said that he joined a book club, learned all the latest TikTok moves and mastered the art of resurrecting the dead. However, Ramblin' Rabbit interrupted his master and revealed what Wyatt was really doing for the past few weeks. Ramblin' Rabbit said that Wyatt was just sitting in a corner thinking about his loss to Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank.

The Universal Champion then entered the ring and claimed that the story between the two ended at Money in the Bank. In response, Bray Wyatt said the chapter might be over, but the story between him and the champion has just begun. Bray Wyatt then revealed that he was not lying when he said that he learned all about resurrection during his break. The camera then cut to Wyatt in his 'Eater of the Worlds' gear, saying that they needed to take a step back to where it all began. "You know where to find me. All you have to do is follow the buzzards," Bray Wyatt told Braun Strowman.

🎶He's got the whole world in His hands

WWE news: Why did Bray Wyatt go on a break?

Bray Wyatt took a break from wrestling after he and his girlfriend JoJo Offerman were blessed with a daughter in May. Bray Wyatt - real name Windham Rotunda - tweeted a picture of their newborn and revealed that her name is Hyrie Von Rotunda. Rotunda is the couple’s second child as they had their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, over a year ago on May 18. Bray Wyatt also has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Hyrie Von Rotunda pic.twitter.com/1pzQ2j4P1o — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 28, 2020

