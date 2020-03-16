Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena To 'bar Fight' If WrestleMania 36 Gets Delayed

Many organisations are either postponing or cancelling some of their major sports events because of the Coronavirus outbreak. This has also led to rumours that WWE could also cancel WWE WrestleMania 36. Though WWE earlier revealed that they are not looking to postpone WWE WrestleMania 36, some believe that the postponement may come to transpire. WWE WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and till now, more than five Coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Tampa Bay area.

However, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt is not scared of the reported postponement of WrestleMania 36 as he is ready to face John Cena anywhere. Recently, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and revealed that if WrestleMania 36 gets delayed, he is ready to face John Cena in a ‘Bar Fight Deathmatch’. He said the match will take place at the Hooters restaurant and 'The Fiend' will appear to defeat John Cena.

WrestleMania 36, which is the biggest event of WWE this year, features an incredible match card. The upcoming WrestleMania 36 will see The Undertaker face AJ Styles and WWE Universal Champion Goldberg will face Roman Reigns. However, the most important match of the night will see John Cena face ‘The Fiend’, Bray Wyatt. This match is really important as it could be John Cena’s last match before retirement.

WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt confronts John Cena

John Cena was interviewed by Michael Cole where he talked about his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match. When asked about ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, John Cena said that Bray Wyatt is not the true future of WWE. Bray Wyatt didn’t like John Cena's comment and came out to talk to him directly. Bray Wyatt slammed John Cena and said that the 16-time world champion is not a true role model. Bray Wyatt then said that The Fiend is going to ‘slaughter’ John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 36.

