Bray Wyatt Comments On Luke Harper Aka Brodie Lee Leaving WWE For AEW

After signing a contract with WWE NXT, Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee made his debut as the ‘first son’ of the Wyatt family in 2012. Apart from Luke Harper, the Wyatt family had Bray Wyatt who was the head of the faction and Erick Rowan who was the ‘second son’ or ‘the sheep’ of the family. From day one, The Wyatt family dominated and Luke Harper even became the Tag-Team Champion. Soon, they were moved to WWE RAW where they started a feud with Kane.

As time went on, the Wyatt family kept on dominating and even established feuds with A-listers and legends like The Undertaker, John Cena, Daniel Bryan and many more. During that time, Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee even became the Intercontinental Champion. However, in 2017, the Wyatt family disbanded as Bray Wyatt became The Fiend and Luke Harper started working with Erick Rowan.

Despite this, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee stayed friends and were even seen hanging out after shows. In 2019, Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee decided to leave the company because of creative differences and got full support from his long-time friend Bray Wyatt both, inside and outside the ring. After leaving WWE, Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee joined AEW and this week he made his debut as 'The Exalted One'.

Bray Wyatt reacts to Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee joining AEW

Recently, Bray Wyatt reacted to Brodie Lee’s AEW debut. Bray Wyatt shared a meme of a reporter making a child cry and wrote that it’s just how he and Erick Rowan were in the Wyatt Family. According to many, Bray Wyatt was teasing Luke Harper in the tweet, but in real life, he fully supports Luke Harper as the two have been working together for years.

Braun never left🖤 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 19, 2020

