Daniel Bryan Ponders WWE Future With 'I Think I'm Done Being A Full-time Wrestler' Claim

Former WWE champion Daniel Bryan recently appeared on ‘The Bellas Podcast’ where he talked about parenting and the upcoming birth of his second child. While talking about managing in-ring and off-ring work, Daniel Bryan said that he gets stressed sometimes. He then revealed that WWE has given him a six-week paternity leave so that he can focus on his wife Brie Bella’s health and take care of their firstborn and daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson.

Daniel Bryan WWE contract: Daniel Bryan talks about break

Remembering the discussions he had with Brie Bella about his future, Daniel Bryan revealed that his WWE contract expires soon. He said he loves being a father as much as he loves being a wrestler, but family comes first. However, Daniel Bryan said that he can’t leave wrestling. He said he always wanted to be a wrestler, and he became one. He said that he’ll continue wrestling, but now he will take some time off in between. He said he wants to wrestle ‘once a month or once every couple of months’

“In my mind, it’s almost like I think I’m just done being a full-time wrestler,” said Daniel Bryan to the Bella Twins.

Daniel Bryan WWE contract: Brie Bella shows off baby bump in a selfie with Daniel Bryan

Former WWE superstar Brie Bella recently took to Instagram and shared a picture where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Her husband Daniel Bryan can also be seen in the picture, touching Brie Bella’s stomach. The couple can be seen smiling in the picture as the caption read, "Baby bump love.” Earlier, while posting some pictures with her sister Nikki Bella, Brie Bella revealed that she is pregnant. Her, sister, Nikki Bella is also pregnant.

In the post, Brie Bella revealed that she can’t believe that she is going to be a mother again. She added that she is really nervous, but happy that she will be sharing the incredible period with Nikki Bella. She added that she is happy with the news (so is her husband Daniel Bryan) and can’t wait to see how her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson reacts after seeing her brother/sister.

