WWE Cancels Two Major Matches From WrestleMania 36 Card Due To Coronavirus: Report

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a number of problems for the sports community and WWE is not far behind. First, WWE had to keep its regular shows (WWE NXT, WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown) behind closed doors and without a live audience. They then had to change the venue of WrestleMania 36 which would have raked in the money for the organisation. This year’s WrestleMania will now be a two-day event and will be held without a live audience at the WWE Performance Center.

WrestleMania is the biggest yearly event by WWE which features a huge line-up. Because more than 70,000 people attend the event, WWE makes a huge profit from WrestleMania. However, WWE recently revealed that the safety of superstars, fans and officials is their top priority. They also said that they will listen to the government and help them in any way possible.

BREAKING: #WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on @WWENetwork with former New England @Patriots @RobGronkowski hosting The #ShowOfShows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, AND Sunday, April 5! https://t.co/3K5vgxL0SB — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2020

WrestleMania 36: WWE cancels two major matches

Earlier, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that WWE has cancelled the yearly Andre The Giant Battle Royal and Women’s WrestleMania Battle Royal from WrestleMania 36. According to reports, the decision was made because each match features more than 30 wrestlers, and the CDC has advised against large gatherings. Rumours are now circulating that the Tag-Team matches will also not happen in at WrestleMania 36.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Match card (matches announced until now)

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Singles match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Singles match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Singles match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Singles match: Randy Orton vs Edge

