WrestleMania 36: Bray Wyatt Defeats John Cena In Unique Firefly Fun House Match

WWE News

WWE took full advantage of an empty stadium and told a story between Bray Wyatt and John Cena which will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling.

Bray Wyatt

According to many, WWE corrected their Super ShowDown mistakes by delivering an incredible match between ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and John Cena at WrestleMania 36. WWE took full advantage of an empty stadium and told a story which will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling. From the start, The Firefly Fun House match displayed how Bray Wyatt’s character can play with his opponent’s mind and at the end, fans were left wondering whether The Fiend defeated John Cena or the 16-time world champion defeated himself by getting trapped in Wyatt’s unique yet weird world.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: McIntyre defeats Lesnar, Fiend defeats Cena, Edge defeats Orton

WrestleMania 36 results: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match

Before the match could start, Bray Wyatt appeared and introduced the audience to a world where Gods, monsters, angels and demons are neighbours. He then welcomed John Cena and said, "You're about to face your greatest opponent to date: yourself." John Cena appeared and stepped through the same door which led to darkness. After entering the room, John Cena was confronted by the Vince McMahon-looking puppet, who threatened to fire the 16-time World Champion.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Edge triumphs over Randy Orton in barbaric Last Man Standing match: WWE News

The cameras cut to Bray Wyatt, who was in the ring. He and John Cena then relived the day the latter made his debut during the Ruthless Aggression era. Cena calls that day his greatest failure 'ironically' till date. Bray Wyatt continued to take a dig at John Cena as he added The Bella Twins theme during the segment. After reliving John Cena’s failure, the pair took things to 2003 SmackDown where John Cena was known as the rapped 'Doctor of Thuganomics'.

'Doctor of Thuganomics' was a success among fans in 2003 and even saved John Cena’s career. The 'Doctor of Thuganomics' started insulting Bray Wyatt and called him a ‘s**t for opportunity’. Bray Wyatt called Cena a bully and moved on to WrestleMania 30, where John Cena had previously defeated Bray Wyatt. Then, the pair visited the WCW Nitro, where Bray Wyatt was seen dressed as Eric Bischoff as he introduced John Cena who appeared in the ring as nWo’s Hulk Hogan. This was done to show that John Cena is turning into a heel as Hulk Hogan was a heel in WCW.  

"This is such good s**t," the Vince McMahon puppet said on commentary.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Bray Wyatt wants to face John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36

After John Cena snapped out of Bray Wyatt’s illusions, The Fiend appeared from behind and dropped Cena with Sister Abigail and applied the mandible claw. As John Cena was getting punished, Cena's own words from WWE SmackDown about the "most overvalued, overhyped and over-privileged Superstar in WWE" played over it. The Fiend pinned John Cena for the win and stood tall to close out the segment.

Also Read l John Cena takes a shot at 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt before their match at WrestleMania 36: WWE News

