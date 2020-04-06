WrestleMania 36 Results: McIntyre Defeats Lesnar, Fiend Defeats Cena, Edge Defeats Orton

In the second and final day of WrestleMania 36, fans witnessed some incredible and unique matches. After nine years, Edge returned to the WrestleMania ring as he faced Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. In the weird Firefly Fun House Match, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt faced John Cena and they displayed every era of WWE during the match. In the main event, Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre went up against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Rhea Ripley became the first WWE NXT champion to defend her title at WrestleMania as she went up against the Queen, Charlotte Flair. WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley also defended her title in the Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match at WrestleMania 36. Here are the biggest results from Day 2 of WrestleMania 36 -

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results/WrestleMania 36 highlights: Triple H claims John Cena vs The Fiend will be 'unique'

WrestleMania 36 results (Day 2): Major matches/segments happened on the PPV

WrestleMania 36 results: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena in the Firefly Fun House Match

Before the match started, Bray Wyatt appeared and welcomed John Cena to his Firefly Fun House. Wyatt introduced the audience to a world where Gods, monsters, angels and demons are neighbours and revealed that John Cena will face his biggest opponent till date ‘himself’. Bray Wyatt played his mind games and took John Cena on a journey that contradicted everything he said. He displayed John Cena as a villain by having him relive some of his most memorable moments and gimmicks in WWE’s history. In the end, The Fiend appeared and pinned John Cena to win. From start to finish, the match was brilliant and showed how WWE can tell a great story without involving the audience.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results/WrestleMania 36 highlights: John Cena takes a shot at Bray Wyatt before John Cena vs The Fiend

WrestleMania 36 results: Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar to become new WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre tried to get an early lead by delivering a Claymore Kick to Brock Lesnar but was not able to keep The Beast down for three. The champion soon recovered and took Drew McIntyre to Suplex City before delivering an F-5. However, Drew McIntyre kicked out at one which shocked him. Brock Lesnar delivered few more F-5s, but Drew McIntyre kicked out every time. McIntyre recovered and hit Brock Lesnar with three Claymore Kicks to win.

WrestleMania 36 results: Edge defeats Randy Orton in the Last Man Standing Match

By delivering an RKO outta nowhere before the bell rang, Randy Orton took control of the match. The Viper dominated Edge for a couple of minutes and delivered a few more RKOs. However, Edge soon recovered and took the match outside the apron. Edge used his surroundings and punished Randy Orton. In the later part of the match, Edge trapped Randy Orton in his new submission hold before hitting him with a con-chair-to. The referee counted to 10 and awarded Edge the win.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results/WrestleMania 36 highlights: Edge vs Randy Orton: Edge triumphs over Randy Orton

WrestleMania 36 results (Day 2): All match results

Kickoff Match: Liv Morgan defeats Natalya

NXT Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair defeats Rhea Ripley (C)

Singles match: Aleister Black defeats Bobby Lashley

Singles match: Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge defeats Randy Orton

WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship: The Street Profits (C) defeat Angel Garza & Austin Theory

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Champion: Bayley (C) defeats Sasha Banks, Naomi, Lacey Evans and Tamina

Firefly Fun House Match: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar (C)

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results/ WrestleMania 36 highlights: Edge vs Randy Orton: Edge calls Randy Orton ‘junkie’