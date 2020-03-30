John Cena Takes A Shot At 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Before Their Match At WrestleMania 36

John Cena is scheduled to face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, but before that, he will appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown to respond to Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House Match proposal. Recently, John Cena took a shot at Bray Wyatt by sharing a picture of Bray Wyatt’s first persona in WWE. Husky Harris was introduced as one of the members of Wade Barrett’s Nexus in 2010.

During his time in Nexus, Bray Wyatt (then known as Husky Harris) fought John Cena a number of times but lost almost all of them. According to many, John Cena posted Husky Harris’ picture to make fans remember that he has beaten Bray Wyatt a number of times in the past. Many Bray Wyatt fans slammed John Cena and said that Husky Harris had nothing, but Bray Wyatt has The Fiend. Few even said that they can’t wait to see The Fiend defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

The future of the John Cena vs Bray Wyatt storyline

According to several fans, John Cena will accept Wyatt's challenge on WWE SmackDown and the two will face each other in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. Some also believe that Bray Wyatt and John Cena could come face-to-face in the next episode. Many think that the WrestleMania 36 match between John Cena and The Fiend is really important as it could be John Cena’s last match before retirement.

Bray Wyatt gets a new tattoo

Bray Wyatt recently shared a picture on Twitter where he can be seen showing off his new tattoo. Wyatt posted the photo with the caption, "Let's take a look at Kult of Windham.” Bray Wyatt also tagged the tattoo artist Kyle A. Skaroaborg who has worked on his new tattoo.

