Edge Triumphs Over Randy Orton At WrestleMania 36 In Barbaric Last Man Standing Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge scored his first singles victory in nine years after conquering Randy Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. One of the most anticipated matches at WrestleMania 36, the duo delivered an absolute classic as the personal rivalry in the storyline was felt time and time again throughout the bout. Ultimately, Edge finished off Randy Orton with the move that started the rivalry - a Con-Chair-To.

WrestleMania 36 results: Edge wins on Night 2

Featuring on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, the match started with an RKO outta nowhere on Edge. Randy Orton, dressed as a cameraman, sneaked behind the Hall of Famer looking for an early advantage. While Edge managed to get on his feet to get the bout officially started, Orton quickly followed it up with another RKO. Almost down after two vicious RKOs, Edge managed to beat the referee's count at 9.

Both superstars traded blows as the action spilt over to the other areas of the Performance Center. Edge and Orton made good use of their surroundings to knock each other out repeatedly. At one point, Edge drove Randy Orton through a table which resulted in the latter bleeding from a cut.

WrestleMania 36 results: Edge wins after a brutal finish to the match

The duo soon found themselves on top a parking truck where Edge dished out a Spear before being on the receiving end of another RKO from Orton. While Edge managed to beat the count once again, Orton was busy preparing to end Edge once it for all. The Viper tried hitting Edge with a Con-Chair-To only to see himself being locked in a submission. With Edge now firmly in control of the match, he emotionally finished the match by delivering a nasty Con-Chair-To to a barely moving Orton on top of the truck. The referee counted to 10 as Edge stood on top of a knocked out Orton to score his first singles victory since WrestleMania 27.

Edge finally gets one over on Randy Orton by defeating him at #WrestleMania



It went on for FAR too long, but now it's out of the way, we can hopefully watch Edge face stars he's never faced. Rollins, Reigns, Kevin Owens etc 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2XKDQff8rb — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) April 6, 2020

The duo put on a great match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36. The other key results saw Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar to win his first WWE Championship while Charlotte Flair beat Rhea Ripley to capture the NXT Women's Championship. It remains to be seen how WWE uses Edge going forward after WrestleMania.

